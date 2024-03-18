(Video) Bipartisan Summit in Washington DC Highlights Iran’s Internal Repression and Terror Campaign Abroad

On March 9, 2024, a pivotal bipartisan summit on Iran was held in Washington, shedding light on repression and the regime’s terror campaigns abroad.The conference Organized by Iranian American Communities (OIAC), also addressing the regime’s destabilization efforts. President-elect of the (NCRI) Mrs. Maryam Rajavi addressed the meeting via online link. Mrs. Rajavi underscored the urgency of addressing Iran’s oppressive regime and its global threats.She highlighted the regime’s attempts to maintain power through sham election. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the Iranian regime for its continued oppression and destabilizing actions. He underscored the regime’s orchestration of conflicts in the Middle East to project power and distract from its internal weaknesses. Gen. James Jones characterized the Iranian regime as the ‘head of the snake’ he urged for a resolute stance against its oppressive tactics. He said, " The low voter turnout in the recent sham elections as evidence of the people’s rejection of the regime’s legitimacy." General Wesley Clark said, ''The urgent need for change in Iran and expressed unwavering support for the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy." He condemned the regime, and describing it as a “nightmare” for the Iranian’s and a destabilizing force in the region.

PARIS, FARANCE, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article reported that on March 9, 2024, a pivotal bipartisan summit on Iran was held in Washington, shedding light on internal repression and the regime’s terror campaigns abroad.Organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), the conference witnessed the convergence of influential figures and activists dedicated to addressing the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses and global destabilization efforts.Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accompanied by former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO Forces in Europe General Wesley Clark, former US National Security Advisor James Jones, and former Under-secretary of State for Arms Control And International Security Robert Joseph collectively underscored the imperative of fostering a free and democratic Iran as a pathway to sustainable peace in the region, countering the regime’s propensity for warmongering, terrorism, and domestic suppression.President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Mrs. Maryam Rajavi addressed the meeting via online link.In her address, Mrs. Rajavi underscored the urgency of addressing Iran’s oppressive regime and its global threats. She emphasized the critical need for the Iranian people to lead the charge in overthrowing the clerical regime, citing widespread repression and human rights abuses. She highlighted the regime’s attempts to maintain power through coercion and sham elections, which saw minimal public participation due to a nationwide and historic boycott.Pointing to the regime’s escalating suppression and terrorist activities, Mrs. Rajavi stressed the importance of international solidarity in confronting Iran’s leadership. She called for comprehensive sanctions and practical measures to address the regime’s destabilizing influence in the region.The NCRI President-elect concluded by affirming the Iranian people’s determination to establish democracy and peace, urging the international community to support their struggle for freedom.In his speech, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the Iranian regime for its continued oppression and destabilizing actions. He underscored the regime’s orchestration of conflicts in the Middle East to project power and distract from its internal weaknesses.Mr. Pompeo urged global leaders to stand firm against Tehran’s terrorism and not succumb to appeasement, emphasizing that strength, not weakness, is essential for peace and stability in the region.He highlighted the regime’s recent sham trials and attempts to create false legal precedents against members of the main opposition movement, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . He expressed concern over potential extradition requests to Iran or terror justifications.Addressing the regime’s targeting of the Iranian Resistance at Ashraf 3, Pompeo expressed solidarity with the individuals dedicated to liberating their fellow countrymen. He condemned the regime’s targeting of survivors of the 1988 massacre, many of whom reside in Ashraf 3, and called for measures to ensure their safety.The former Secretary of State criticized the regime’s sham elections, calling that the Iranian people’s boycott was an echo of the 2022 uprising. He praised Mrs. Rajavi and her movement for pioneering and leading the boycotts.Mr. Pompeo highlighted the irony of the regime’s claims that there is no alternative to its rule while simultaneously expending vast resources to fend itself against the very force it claims that doesn’t exist.Mr. Pompeo’s speech resonated with a call for support for the Resistance movement within Iran, emphasizing that the Iranian people seek a free and prosperous future. He commended their bravery and determination in facing the oppressive regime, expressing confidence in their ability to bring about regime change.n his speech, General James Jones characterized the Iranian regime as the ‘head of the snake’ and urged for a resolute stance against its oppressive tactics. General Jones emphasized the importance of unwavering support for the Iranian people in their struggle for democracy, highlighting the regime’s suppression of dissent and violation of human rights.Gen. Jones asserted that Tehran is sponsoring terrorism in the Middle East, Europe and the US to create an illusion of strength and hide its profound vulnerability at home. He highlighted Iran’s uprisings as well as the low voter turnout in the recent sham elections as evidence of the people’s rejection of the regime’s legitimacy.Former US National Security Advisor under President Obama emphasized the growing strength of the organized opposition in Iran, led by the PMOI-led Resistance Units and highlighted the courageous demands of the Iranian people for the overthrow of the clerical regime.He stressed the imperative for Western capitals, particularly Washington DC, to abandon appeasement policies and adopt a firm stance against Tehran. General Jones underscored the moral obligation of the international community to support the Iranian people and Resistance Units in their quest for freedom and democracy.Emphasizing the morally justified right to rebel against tyranny, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, General Jones envisioned a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran that upholds human rights and fosters peace in the Middle East and beyond.Addressing the meeting, General Wesley Clark underscored the urgent need for change in Iran and expressed unwavering support for the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy. He condemned the oppressive tactics of the Iranian regime, describing it as a “nightmare” for the Iranian people and a destabilizing force in the region.General Clark provided a comprehensive analysis of the regime’s malign activities, detailing its global terrorist network, involvement in conflicts across the Middle East, and development of ballistic missiles. He underscored the regime’s imminent declaration as a nuclear weapons state and the potential for increased aggression against regional stability and international security.Expressing deep concern for the ongoing repression and persecution within Iran, General Clark praised the resilience of the Iranian people, particularly women and youth, in the face of brutality. He emphasized the critical role of the NCRI and the PMOI, recognizing their staying power and commitment to overthrowing the oppressive regime.General Clark called for international condemnation of the regime’s sham trials, support for the rights of the Iranian people to resist, and protection of political refugees at Camp Ashraf 3 in Albania. He urged Western governments to strip the regime of legitimacy, implementing sanctions, and holding its leaders accountable under international law.Ambassador Robert Joseph posed critical questions regarding the regime’s survival despite its repressive nature and highlighted the failure of the international community to confront Iran’s terrorism and human rights abuses. Mr. Joseph criticized the policy of appeasement towards Iran, pointing out the flawed belief in the regime’s moderation and the influence of Iranian-sponsored disinformation campaigns.Joseph called for decisive action to pressure the regime through effective sanctions and support for the democratic opposition within Iran. He emphasized the urgency of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and urged a strategic approach to isolate and destabilize the regime while empowering the Iranian people to overthrow it.The Ambassador concluded by advocating for a strong stance against Tehran’s terror tactics and regional aggression. He called for global support for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran, aligning with Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan endorsed by leaders worldwide.At the gathering, representatives from Iranian American community organizations stepped forward to voice their dedication to advocating for policy reform and backing the Iranian people’s quest for freedom, democracy, and human rights.To subscribe weekly Newsletter of NCRI, please use this link. https://bit.ly/3SMgEla

