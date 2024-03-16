FEMA is Hiring in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – FEMA, in partnership with the state of Michigan, is hiring state residents in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit to assist with recovery from the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

FEMA is currently seeking local candidates for positions within the agency’s Operations, Logistics, Planning, Voluntary Agency Liaison (VAL) and Interagency Recovery Coordination (IRC) sections. More positions may be added later.

The initial appointment of 120 days can be extended or reduced dependent on mission needs. Federal benefits are offered, such as: Eligible Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) enrollment; federal holiday pay; and accruing four hours of sick leave per pay period.

Local hires provide an economic stimulus to communities where jobs have been lost due to the August disaster and help augment FEMA’s disaster workforce.

Working with FEMA will allow Michigan residents to help their neighbors with their recovery. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community. And hiring locally helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce: many current FEMA employees started as local hires after major disasters in their states.

To learn more and apply, visit this link: USAJobs - Search. Or visit USAJobs.gov, then search for “FEMA” under “Keywords” and “Michigan” under “Location.”

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.