Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,652 in the last 365 days.

FEMA is Hiring in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – FEMA, in partnership with the state of Michigan, is hiring state residents in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit to assist with recovery from the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

FEMA is currently seeking local candidates for positions within the agency’s Operations, Logistics, Planning, Voluntary Agency Liaison (VAL) and Interagency Recovery Coordination (IRC) sections. More positions may be added later.

The initial appointment of 120 days can be extended or reduced dependent on mission needs. Federal benefits are offered, such as: Eligible Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) enrollment; federal holiday pay; and accruing four hours of sick leave per pay period. 

Local hires provide an economic stimulus to communities where jobs have been lost due to the August disaster and help augment FEMA’s disaster workforce.

Working with FEMA will allow Michigan residents to help their neighbors with their recovery. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community. And hiring locally helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce: many current FEMA employees started as local hires after major disasters in their states.

To learn more and apply, visit this link: USAJobs - Search. Or visit USAJobs.gov, then search for “FEMA” under “Keywords” and “Michigan” under “Location.”

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757

You just read:

FEMA is Hiring in Michigan

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more