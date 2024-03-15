After 13 Years of War in Syria, More than Half the Population Faces Hunger

March 15, 2024

Syria Population: 21.7 million

People in Need: 14 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 1,297,132

Our Team: 62 employees

Program Start: 2008

After 13 years of war, Syria is suffering from the highest humanitarian needs in its recent history. It is the sixth most food-insecure country in the world, and 16.7 million Syrians depend on humanitarian assistance to survive. In addition to the protracted conflict, Syria faces multiple crises: displacement, droughts, cholera and other disease outbreaks, and natural disasters such as last year’s devastating earthquake. “The current situation is extremely difficult; 90% of the population lives in poverty with no signs of improvement in sight. It is essential to continue saving lives, but it is also crucial to invest in recovery so that the most vulnerable people can rebuild their lives in dignity,” says Darius Zietek, Action Against Hunger’s Country Director for Syria.

Worsening Economic Crisis Hits Vulnerable Families Hard Since the beginning of the year, Syria has experienced a global inflation rate of 100%. Record fuel and food prices are having a devastating effect on the country’s most vulnerable people. Families have been forced to choose between buying food, school, medicine, or fuel. “The frigid winter temperatures have further increased the vulnerability of the Syrian population, as many cannot afford to buy fuel to heat their homes,” says Zietek. “We used to stay with between 10 and 15 families in the same room, with no privacy. Now, thanks to these solar panels installed by Action Against Hunger, we have locks and lighting in every room and every family has their space. Life has, somehow, returned to normal,” says Duha alAshkar, a mother of four who found refuge with 400 other families in a school rehabilitated by Action Against Hunger.

Show Photo Credit Hasan Belal / DEC Action Against Hunger, Syria Close Photo Credit Bassel Jatto, 8, and his little sister live in a shelter supported by Action Against Hunger in Aleppo.

“By installing solar panels on the roof of the building, we managed to ensure that refugee families living here have electricity and hot water. In addition, thanks to a filtration system, they also have access to clean water to drink. All of these services help the families who take refuge live with a basic dignity and privacy,” explains Zietek. Improving Access to Clean Water to Prevent Hunger and Disease In places like Aleppo, we have turned areas affected by Syria’s worst drought in 70 years into green, fertile land. “We have transformed a quasi-desert area into almost 3,000 hectares of fertile land. This has been possible thanks to the restoration of the pumping systems, which has allowed farmers to grow crops again, ensuring food security in the area,” explains Zietek. Water is scarce in Syria and the situation has deteriorated in recent years. This not only impacts food production and the livelihoods of farmers and herders, but it also poses a serious threat to the health of the population. Many families are forced to reduce their water consumption or drink dirty water, leading to epidemics such as last year’s cholera outbreak.

Show Photo Credit Yehia Fallaha Action Against Hunger, Syria Close Photo Credit Action Against Hunger teams are repairing and rebuilding pumping stations to improve access to clean water and safe sanitation.

“In communities severely affected by the recent cholera outbreak, we have rehabilitated the entire sanitation system. We are working on large-scale projects together with teams of engineers to change the sewage and waste disposal systems,” says Zietek. “Our mobile clinics also provide medicines and healthcare to more than 8,000 people, ensuring that medical assistance reaches those who need it most.” Action Against Hunger’s Work in Syria Action Against Hunger has been operating in Syria since 2008 and is one of the most important international humanitarian organizations providing assistance in the country. In 2023, our programs reached 800,000 people in need. Our teams help to restore resilience; provide reproductive health services and primary, maternal and child healthcare; supply water and sanitation in emergencies; support farmers and families through training and income-generating initiatives; and improve access to safe drinking water by strengthening systems. Our humanitarian response is vital to alleviating suffering and laying the foundation for a lasting recovery. “Humanitarian crises are multiplying. International attention tends to focus on the most recent emergencies, but we must not forget Syria,” concludes Zietek.