March 11, 2024

Kauai PACT Act Registration and Community Call Event

Honolulu, Hawaii –On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and Thursday, March 28, 2024, there will be a PACT Act Registration and Community Call where VA health care professionals will be available to share information and resources with Veterans. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kauai Veterans Center at 3215 Kauai Veterans Memorial Highway, Lihue, HI 96766. Veterans who are already enrolled may also come for vaccines, diabetic foot checks, blood pressure checks, as well as health and benefits questions.

The PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver for millions of Veterans — and their spouses or survivors — by empowering us to presumptively provide care and benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. It will also bring generations of men and women who have served into VA health care, which will improve Veteran health outcomes across the board.

We are implementing the PACT Act now to deliver care and services for toxic-exposed Veterans and their survivors. If you think you might be eligible for PACT Act benefits, here’s what you need to know:

You can apply for PACT Act-related benefits now by filing a claim.

You can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411

“We are excited to offer PACT Act enrollment and health services to our Veterans,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director VAPIHCS. “If you aren’t sure if you are eligible for VA services, please come and see us. We’ll help you access the benefits that you have earned and deserve.”

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) will continue to make PACT Act enrollment a priority, as well as other community outreach events from those who are unable to come to one of our locations. For more information regarding VA health care in the pacific call: 1-800-214-1306

