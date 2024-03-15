NICE Webinar: Reintegrating Justice-Involved Individuals into Cybersecurity Careers

There is no fee to attend the event.

If you have an accommodation request, please contact the NICE Program Office at nice [at] nist.gov (nice[at]nist[dot]gov) or (240) 457-2638 no later than three business days prior to the event.

Recording Note: Portions of the event may be recorded and audience Q&A or comments may be captured. The recorded event may be edited and rebroadcast or otherwise made publicly available by NIST. By registering for -- or attending -- this event, you acknowledge and consent to being recorded.