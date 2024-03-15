Submit Release
Ongoing Joint Investigation Leads to Human Trafficking Arrest

NASHVILLE – An ongoing joint investigation into a multinational criminal organization linked to human trafficking in Middle Tennessee has led to the arrest of a second person from Murfreesboro.

In the fall of 2023, TBI special agents assigned to TBI’s specialized Human Trafficking Unit developed information that led to the arrest of Yilibeth Rivero De Caldera on charges connected to the trafficking of Hispanic female immigrants in Nashville for commercial sex.

On Wednesday, TBI, with the partnership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Metro Nashville Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service arrested Kleiver Daniel Moto Rivero in Nashville.  Moto Rivero is a confirmed member of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua with ties to Venezuela.

Moto Rivero (DOB: 11/20/89) was booked into the Davidson County Jail on two counts of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  His bond is set at $375,000.

To learn more about human trafficking, Tennessee’s approach to the crime, and the warning signs and what to do if they’re spotted, visit www.ItHasToStop.com.

