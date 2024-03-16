Twin City Heating Air and Electric is expanding its electrical contracting services throughout the Twin Cities Metro
Twin City Heating Air and Electric has over 50 years of expertise in addressing residential and commercial HVAC issues. And now, the company has expanded to residential and commercial electrical issues. Their Electric Team has over 20 years of experience as electricians. Customers can rely on their knowledge for safe, efficient, and code-compliant solutions.
Accreditations and recognitions
Twin City Heating Air and Electric boasts impressive accreditations. It maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company has also earned multiple honors from respected local organizations in and around the Minneapolis and St. Paul region, including Best Heating and Air company and Best Electrician from Readers’ Choice.
For instance, the Angie's List Super Service Award acknowledges its exceptional service quality. Twin City Heating Air and Electric also holds certifications from major industry bodies, attesting to its expertise.
These credentials highlight the firm's commitment to excellence.
Details on Electrical Contracting Expansion
Twin City Heating Air and Electric expands its electrical contracting services to include a comprehensive range of residential and commercial electrical services to meet the growing demands of the region.
New services added
1. Residential Electrical Services
o Electrical panel replacements and upgrades
o Lighting installation and repairs
o Outlet and switch installation
o Smart home automation system installation
o Electrical safety inspections
o Electrical troubleshooting and repairs
o Preventive maintenance programs
2. Commercial Electrical Services
o Electrical system design and installation
o Lighting retrofits and upgrades
o Emergency power system installation
o Electrical code compliance audits
o Energy - efficient electrical solutions
3. Renewable Energy Solutions
o Electric vehicle charging station installation
o LED lighting installation
Twin City Heating Air and Electric employs licensed and experienced electricians. The company utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and techniques. Additionally, they prioritize safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.
Areas of expansion in Twin Cities
Twin City Heating Air and Electric expands its electrical contracting services across the Twin Cities metro area. The expansion covers both residential and commercial properties.
Residential Services:
1. Whole - home rewiring and electrical panel upgrades
2. Smart home automation system integration
3. Outdoor lighting and landscape lighting installations
4. Electric vehicle charging station installation
Commercial Services:
1. Tenant improvement and remodel projects
2. Parking lot/exterior lighting maintenance
3. Backup generator installations and service
4. Electrical safety inspections and code compliance
Impact of Expansion to Consumers and the Twin Cities Community
Twin City Heating Air and Electric's expansion benefits consumers across the Twin Cities. It ensures increased access to reliable electrical services, including emergency repairs and installations.
This move fortifies the company's commitment to safety, offering expertise in electrical troubleshooting, inspections, and surge protection. Additionally, it broadens residential and commercial opportunities for energy-efficient upgrades like LED lighting, smart home integrations, and electric vehicle charging stations.
This expansion positively impacts the Twin Cities community. It creates employment opportunities, contributing to economic growth. Furthermore, the company's energy-saving solutions promote environmental sustainability, aligning with the region's eco-friendly goals.
By prioritizing quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Twin City Heating Air and Electric solidifies its reputation as a trustworthy local business, fostering community pride and loyalty.
The Future of Twin City Heating Air and Electric in the Twin Cities
Twin City Heating Air and Electric's electrical contracting expansion signifies its steadfast commitment to serving the Twin Cities community. Homeowners can expect exceptional service, unparalleled expertise, and unwavering dedication from the company's team of skilled electricians.
This growth paves the way for enhanced accessibility and convenience, ensuring seamless electrical solutions for residents throughout the region. The future looks bright as Twin City Heating Air and Electric continues to set new standards in the electrical contracting industry.
