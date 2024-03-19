OKFun Makes Modern Dating Fun and Easy with Launch of Its New App for all Open-Minded Singles and Couples
The dating app helps people from all backgrounds and preferences make the connections they want, on their terms
OKFun is redefining the dating app market by reminding people it’s okay to like what and who you like and that there are others out there just like you.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re a single looking for a serious relationship or an enticing hookup or a couple looking for other couples or singles to connect with, now there’s an app for that.
OKFun is a new dating app that lets users control their dating destiny. Unlike other dating apps that may limit the type of people, relationships, or meetups allowed on their platforms, OKFun democratizes the dating process by giving open-minded singles and couples the ideal digital space to find what they are looking for. Everyone is welcome on OKFun – singles, couples, transgender and bisexual people, and more.
The new app takes an open-minded approach to dating, recognizing that every person has unique preferences and deserves a space to find them in the modern dating world. The app is available to users in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada who are looking to find the love of their life, casually meet up, chat, or share pictures.
OKFun is also free, discreet, safe, and easy to use, making it the best dating app on the market for those looking for a dating app that caters to their needs. Users download the app, enter their basic information and preferences, connect their email and/or social accounts, and get started finding who they're looking for. Members can also enjoy upgraded experiences within the app, like the Flame, Advanced Search, and Discover features that will help them find their match faster.
“OKFun is redefining the dating app market by reminding people it’s okay to like what and who you like and that there are others out there just like you. And our job is to connect you with those people," said Michael Cai, OKFun founder.
To learn more about OKFun, visit okfun.app or download the app for free on the Google Play Store.
