Exploring the Impact of Frank Karan’s Poetic Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Poetry, as defined by Britannica, evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound, and rhythm. It covers vast subject bases, from historical to contemporary, appeals to different emotional and even logical sensibilities, and is addressed to animate and inanimate objects in the universe. The beauty of a poem is that it can be about anything. One such collection of poems is published under the banner of PageTurner Press and Media. Frank Karan’s Amidst the Chilling Storm covers all the elements of poetry. In over 200 poems, subjects of love, relationships, religion, politics, nature, and reflection are featured, offering something for everyone.
In Karan’s own words, he invites readers to find comfort. But he does more than provide comfort. His message challenges readers, validates them, and relates to them. Beginning with the wordplay in his titles and verses, he draws readers in with fascination and anticipation. Then he hooks them with his clever use of symbolism and vocabulary. Readers cannot help but be enamored by the meaningful words assailing their senses as they read poem after poem in Amidst the Chilling Storm.
With the contemporary element of free verse and the occasional presence of rhymes and illustrations in the poems, the collection has an overall liberating feel to it. This is even corroborated by several professional reviews that were done for the book.
His Readers’ Favorite reviews are some of the testaments of his writing prowess. According to Sarah Stuart, “Amidst the Chilling Storm by Frank Karan is a book for lovers of poetry to treasure.” Edith Wairimu stated, “Its excellent examination of common human experiences and feelings makes the collection relatable.” Both reviews express the book’s readability and relatability to its target audience.
According to a third Readers’ Favorite reviewer, Manik Chaturmutha, “The themes covered are dynamic, and the poems have been crafted based on the personal values of the poet.” These are just some of the reviews that justify how the book merited a five-star rating from Readers’ Favorite.
Frank Karan has pursued several mediums of art. He has been writing poetry since he was just eight years old. His published anthologies have been distributed in Australia and America. He also delved into acting and designing his own electric guitars. His poems reflect a diversity in his style and complexity of experiences. He has several books published under PageTurner Press and Media, including Method of Thought, Utopian Race, Battered Soul, and Unhallowed Grave.
Amidst the Chilling Storm is available in paperback and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online book retailers.
PageTurner Support
In Karan’s own words, he invites readers to find comfort. But he does more than provide comfort. His message challenges readers, validates them, and relates to them. Beginning with the wordplay in his titles and verses, he draws readers in with fascination and anticipation. Then he hooks them with his clever use of symbolism and vocabulary. Readers cannot help but be enamored by the meaningful words assailing their senses as they read poem after poem in Amidst the Chilling Storm.
With the contemporary element of free verse and the occasional presence of rhymes and illustrations in the poems, the collection has an overall liberating feel to it. This is even corroborated by several professional reviews that were done for the book.
His Readers’ Favorite reviews are some of the testaments of his writing prowess. According to Sarah Stuart, “Amidst the Chilling Storm by Frank Karan is a book for lovers of poetry to treasure.” Edith Wairimu stated, “Its excellent examination of common human experiences and feelings makes the collection relatable.” Both reviews express the book’s readability and relatability to its target audience.
According to a third Readers’ Favorite reviewer, Manik Chaturmutha, “The themes covered are dynamic, and the poems have been crafted based on the personal values of the poet.” These are just some of the reviews that justify how the book merited a five-star rating from Readers’ Favorite.
Frank Karan has pursued several mediums of art. He has been writing poetry since he was just eight years old. His published anthologies have been distributed in Australia and America. He also delved into acting and designing his own electric guitars. His poems reflect a diversity in his style and complexity of experiences. He has several books published under PageTurner Press and Media, including Method of Thought, Utopian Race, Battered Soul, and Unhallowed Grave.
Amidst the Chilling Storm is available in paperback and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
+1 888-447-9651
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other