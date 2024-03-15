Monki Brings a “Sweet Movement” to Expo West 2024 with Innovative Monkfruit Sweeteners
Monki's showcase at Expo West represents our ambition to redefine the sweetener industry.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monki, a California based natural sweetener company, is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Natural Products Expo West with their innovative
monkfruit syrups and powders. With an aim to redefine the expectations of the sweetener industry, Monki is bringing a sugar alternative to market that is all natural, plant-based and free from problematic mixers like erythritol and allulose. Rooted in the vibrant and sunny ethos of southern California, the brand embodies innovation, natural wellness, and the joy of sweetness in every product.
As a proudly woman-owned brand, Monki’s leadership team is driven by a passion to create a healthy and sustainable relationship between humans and sweetness, and are thrilled to share their unique monkfruit sweeteners with the diverse audience at Expo West.
Annie Jiang, Monki’s founder, shares her vision: "Monki's showcase at Expo West represents our ambition to redefine the sweetener industry. Our monkfruit sweeteners aren’t just about offering a healthier alternative to sugar; they’re about inspiring a movement towards more conscious consumption. We believe in the power of natural, plant-based ingredients and are excited for the opportunity to introduce our lovingly crafted products to those who share our passion for a sweet and healthy lifestyle."
Event Details:
• Location: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
• Booth: #235
• Dates & Hours: March 12-16, 2024 10am-6pm
Expo West attendees visiting booth #235 will have the opportunity to experience the brand’s powdered sweetener packaged in a stick sachet like those commonly found on restaurant tables. Using only monkfruit extract and chicory root, Monki has achieved a completely plant-based, sugar-free powder. Visitors can also sample Monki’s first four monkfruit syrup flavors in original, vanilla, rose, and toffeenut - made exclusively with water, monkfruit extract, and natural flavors. This event underlines Monki’s commitment to the food and beverage industry at large, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey to be a leading partner of what Jiang refers to as “the new sweet movement.”
About Monki Monki is a Sweet Society brand. Sweet Society is vertically streamlined in the monkfruit sector with strategic partners from seeding, growing, and extracting all the way to R&D and distribution. Each step of the production process is synced and safeguarded to promote transparent, traceable, and responsible practices.
As the company explains in their own words:
“At Sweet Society, we work towards creating a healthy and sustainable relationship between humans and sweetness. With industry leading research and global partnerships, Sweet Society is building a competitive, responsible, and sustainable venture that defines the space of natural sweeteners. Starting with Monki, our all-natural monkfruit syrup, we provide consumers with a healthier and tastier sweetener, addressing concerns associated with both sugar and artificial sweeteners. Monki systematically makes the healthier choice the easier choice.
We are passionate about building a community that celebrates sweet liberation!”
Website: https://www.sweetmonki.com/
