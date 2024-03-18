Vietnam Airlines Hosted International Airline Symposium (IAS) 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam Airlines was the host airline of the International Airline Symposium (IAS) 2024 which took place in Hanoi from February 27 to 29, 2024.
The IAS, an annual conference for the aviation industry since 1988, offered a rare confluence of global leaders and experts to discuss and navigate the ever-changing landscape of aviation.
This year, under the theme "Navigating Aviation in a Never Normal World,” four discussion sessions covered industry trends, operational efficiency, service quality, and the application of AI in addressing industry issues.
Sixty delegates from various airlines, international organizations and Vietnam’s state agencies embarked on a journey of discovery, dialogue, and decision-making that could change the course of aviation's future. Professor Nawal Taneja and representatives from Ohio State University acted as the hosts. With more than 50 years of experience, Professor Nawal Taneja has extensive experience in consulting many airlines and aviation-related enterprises around the world.
Vietnam Airlines’ President & CEO Le Hong Ha said, "Each airline must proactively navigate the complicated aviation environment by focusing on strategic vision, customer experience, technology adoption, sustainable development, safety, and ensuring employee engagement. In this way, the airline can position itself for long-term success and sustainable growth in the dynamic aviation market."
On February 28, experts shared perspectives on current issues and trends impacting airlines, such as customer centricity, operational disruptions, ecosystem collaboration, sustainability and ways to enhance operational efficiency and service quality. On the second day of the conference, topics discussed included opportunities and challenges of applying advanced technology and impact of AI to operations and customer service.
As the host airline, Vietnam Airlines had the opportunity to explore the challenges facing the aviation industry, therefore enabling effective strategic building in a constantly changing world. This event will also help promote the image of Vietnam and its people among international travelers.
About Vietnam Airlines
Vietnam Airlines, a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, is the national flag carrier of Vietnam. Renowned for its commitment to safety, service excellence, and innovation, the airline connects Vietnam to the world, fostering business, tourism, and cultural exchanges.
About International Airline Symposium
The International Airline Symposium is held by Ohio State University Center for Aviation Studies, and aims to strengthen collaboration between airlines, airports, tourism sectors, regulators and government representatives to shape the future of the aviation industry.
2024 marks the 28th year of the IAS and is attended by 60 leaders from aviation and non-aviation organizations around the world.
About Professor Nawal Taneja
Mr. Nawal Taneja is a professor of aviation at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Ohio State University (USA).
He has over 50 years of experience in the airline industry sector, having worked for and advised major airlines and related businesses worldwide. His experience also includes the presidency of a small airline that provided schedule and charter service with jet aircraft and the presidency of a research organization that provided consulting services to the air transportation community throughout the world.
Within the academic community, he has served on the Faculties at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (as an Associate Professor) and at the Ohio State University (Professor and later as Chair of both the Department of Aviation and the Department of Aerospace Engineering). On the government side, he has advised worldwide Departments of Civil Aviation, Finance, Economics, and Tourism in matters relating to the role of government-owned airlines and their management.
