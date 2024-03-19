Bard College Selects Electro Scan for a 100-Building Campus-Wide Lead Detection Survey of Water Service Lines
The EPA has proposed escalated requirements for the 50,000+ U.S. water utilities in its Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI).
Prestigious New York University Decides to Inspect their Water Lines Using Advanced Pipe Assessment Technology Without Digging.
The expertise Electro Scan possesses, along with the technology they utilize for material identification, will help us achieve these goals.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc., a leading provider of advanced pipe assessment technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Bard College to conduct comprehensive assessment of the college's underground drinking water piping infrastructure.
The survey will be conducted campus-wide, including water service lines delivering drinking water to over 100 buildings, using the Company's patented SWORDFISH Buried Lead Pipe solution.
Bard College, founded in 1860, is a private liberal arts university located on the Hudson River in the town of Red Hook, New York.
With an estimated student population of over 2,000 undergraduates and 200 graduate students, Bard College offers a diverse and vibrant learning community known for its rigorous academics, commitment to the arts, and dedication to social justice and environmental sustainability.
The university reached out to Electro Scan Inc. after the recent passage of the Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) and State of New York legislation, which requires the inventory of all lead pipes.
New legislation places stricter regulations on lead and copper levels in drinking water, requiring institutions like Bard College to conduct thorough investigations of all campus water distribution pipelines.
Common inventory methods often involve excavation of each pipe which can be disruptive and costly, thereby causing distractions for students and faculty and unintentional internal pipe disturbances that may cause elevated lead levels in drinking water pipes.
"When Bard College started planning for the required Water Service Line Inventory, we knew we would need to find an accurate and efficient way to collect data with minimal disruption to the Bard campus," stated Salvatore Russo, Assistance Director of Buildings & Grounds, Bard College.
"The expertise Electro Scan possesses, along with the technology they utilize for material identification, will help us achieve these goals," continued Russo. "Bard College looks forward to working with Electro Scan in continuing our efforts and commitment to providing safe water to the Bard community."
Using SWORDFISH, Electro Scan’s patented and patent-pending leak assessment technology, a sleek and flexible probe can enter water service lines without excavation through any access point in any condition. The key is the electrical resistance testing, which is able to automatically analyze pipe material 360°, identifying copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipe materials in a quarter of a second.
Founded in 2011, Electro Scan first applied the technology to underground sewer pipes to locate leaks that could not be identified by high resolution television cameras.
By 2015, Electro Scan had become a powerhouse in leak detection, expanding their horizons to include pipe material assessment when a large diameter asbestos cement pipe tested positive for lead during a routine inspection.
"Over 400,000 schools and childcare centers must conduct inventories to identify lead water services," stated Mike App, Executive Vice President, Electro Scan Inc. "Our work at Bard College will deliver results needed well before the EPA's mandated deadline of October 16, 2024."
By partnering with Electro Scan, Bard College aims to proactively address any issues within its underground piping infrastructure, minimizing the risk of costly failures and reducing the environmental impact associated with leaks and pipe failures. Electro Scan's assessments will provide Bard College with actionable data to make informed decisions regarding pipe repair and replacement, ensuring students are able to study safely.
On December 20, 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.5112/A.6115, also known as the Lead Pipe Right to Know Act, to protect New Yorkers from the extraordinary public health risk posed by lead pipes.
The legislation requires making information easily accessible to the public about the number and location of lead pipes so that state and federal resources can be secured and efficiently targeted to support local efforts to remove all lead pipes impacting New York’s drinking water.
About Bard College
Bard College is located on the sacred homelands of the Munsee and Muhheaconneok people. With nearly 1,000 acres of land in the Hudson River Valley, 150 student clubs, and alumni including Chevy Chase, Jonah Hill, and Steely Dan, the student body is known for their positive influence on the surrounding community and sustainable efforts. One of these organizations includes Bard Farm, the college garden that produces more than 20,000 lbs of produce every year.
About Electro Scan Inc.
Electro Scan Inc. is a leading provider of advanced pipe assessment technology, offering innovative solutions for assessing the condition of underground piping infrastructure. With its patented technology, Electro Scan delivers precise, quantifiable data on pipe defects, helping utilities and municipalities worldwide prioritize maintenance and rehabilitation efforts efficiently.
