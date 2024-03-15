Neuropathic Pain Following Hernia Mesh Repair: Transversus Abdominis Plane Block Study

Dr. Greg Vigna

Study shows that TAP block should be considered early, from the onset of the first pain symptoms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We argue that a transversus abdominis plane (TAP) block should be considered early, from the onset of the first pain symptoms," states Sarrah Sellam, MD. Department of Anesthesia Robert-Debre University Hospital, France.

What else did Dr. Sellam report in her article, “Transversus Abdominis Plane Block in the Treatment of Chronic Postsurgical Abdominal Wall Pain Improves Patient Quality of Life: A Retrospective Study and Literature Review” in Pain Physician? (2023; 26: E91-E100)

“TAP block procedures are easy to reproduce, easy to learn, and easy to implement. Despite being an invasive procedure, there have been few accounts of adverse effects. This treatment should be administered in the early stages of pain management before pain starts having a socio-economic impact and brings about a decline in QoL. These findings have yet to be confirmed by prospective, randomized double-blinded studies."

Dr. Sellam's report continues, "We also observed a significant reduction in the use of gabapentin, morphine, nonsteroidal anti-Inflammatory drugs, and weak opioid analgesics throughout the treatment regimen." Continuing with, "We also observed a significant reduction in the use of gabapentin, morphine, nonsteroidal anti-Inflammatory drugs, and weak opioid analgesics throughout the treatment regimen." Read the full article here.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney states, “This study is a good starting point to better understand the best way to handle chronic neuropathic pain following abdominal surgery. Dr. Sellam, in her patient selection, included all patients with chronic postsurgical neuropathic pain. It is unclear if there were mesh injured people in this study and if mesh adversely impacted the otherwise promising results.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Unfortunately there is no specific literature that points physicians how to be deal with chronic neuropathic pain following abdominal mesh or hernia mesh surgery but at least the transversus abdominis plane block procedure is easy to reproduce, easy to learn, and easy to implement, so access to care can be obtained.”

