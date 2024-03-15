Trophy Property Nestled Along West Hollywood’s Prestigious Hills in Bel Air to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Contemporary trophy estate with city views | Photo has been rendered Private 1-acre property cantilevers over the hills | Photo has been rendered Multi-level indoor-outdoor entertaining | Photo has been rendered 10,000-gallon aquarium | Photo has been rendered Exclusive Bel Air, overlooking golf course | Photo has been rendered

Bidding to open in April for once-in-a-lifetime Bel-Air Country Club statement estate in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Christie's International Real Estate

This one-of-a-kind opportunity on Chalon Road represents the newest gem in our luxury pedigree, nestled within one of the nation’s most esteemed zip codes...” — Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10710 Chalon Road, a nearly finished trophy property epitomizing refined living, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Aaron Kirman, CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate. Bidding will open on 3 April and culminate on 15 April via the firm's online marketplace.

"This one-of-a-kind opportunity on Chalon Road represents the newest gem in our luxury pedigree, nestled within one of the nation’s most esteemed zip codes,” said Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “The irresistible appeal of exclusive living in Los Angeles consistently makes Southern California a prime destination for luxury buyers. Having successfully sold properties like ‘The One’ in Bel Air and most recently, ‘La Dune’ in Southampton, at auction for $141 million and $88.48 million, respectively, our platform is proven at connecting discerning buyers and sellers of high-end properties, with speed, transparency, and certainty. Certainly, presenting 10710 Chalon Road is our latest testament to this.”

With an iconic Los Angeles address, 10710 Chalon Road provides a unique opportunity for a buyer with a keen eye and vision to complete their own masterpiece. Not merely a home, but a statement, the property redefines modern elegance in one of the world's most sought-after locations. With roughly $60 million plus invested into the project to date and approximately 75% of the original project complete, take a front-row seat to witness the evolution of this prestigious residence as your vision emerges.

The estate’s construction and placement on the property aspire to the utmost privacy, tranquility, and luxury with its gated perimeter and retaining walls leaving no detail left ignored in the pursuit of elegance. A soaring glass-topped entry point welcomes visitors upon arrival. Once inside, the interior spaces convey an air of grandeur, with a lavish, open floor plan that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor dimensions, making the property perfect for entertaining. Buyers can visualize hosting glamorous soirées on the multi-level outdoor terrace, overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club, with a backdrop of city views that promise an oasis of tranquility amid the bustling cityscape.

From the large movie theater to the regulation-size tennis court, 10710 Chalon Road is equipped with cutting-edge amenities that cater to the desires of those seeking the highest standard of modern comfort and style. The sleek chefs' kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and entertainers alike. However, the details truly set the home apart with wood, marble, and glass finishes imbuing texture and serenity speaking volumes about uncompromising quality.

High ceilings, meticulously crafted finishes, and panoramic views create an ambiance of exclusivity and serenity. Orbiting the estate’s centerpiece, a breathtaking 10,000-gallon saltwater aquarium adds a touch of avant-garde sophistication to the space.

"10710 Chalon Road shines as a jewel on an already illustrious street, a result of intensive craftsmanship and millions of dollars in infrastructure investment to bring it to its full potential,” said Kirman. “On the heels of our collective record-breaking sale of the ‘The One’ in Bel Air, which achieved the highest price ever for a residence at auction and the highest sale for any property listed that year, as the best auction platform for the world’s finest property, I am confident that our combined reach for this unique, ultra-luxury estate will find a new owner for 10710 Chalon Road on auction day.”

Amidst the winding streets, lavish properties, and gorgeous scenery of Bel Air, the Chalon Road estate makes its presence known. Cantilevered over the Santa Monica foothills, the home’s views extend from Topanga Canyon to Downtown LA to the Pacific Ocean. It sits behind two secured gates, contributing to the feeling that Los Angeles is miles away, despite its proximity to its bustling core. The Bel-Air Country Club is only 5 minutes from the front door, with tennis, an 18-hole golf course, and plenty of power brokers to rub shoulders with. The iconic Bel-Air Hotel is down the street. While Bel-Air maintains its serenity with few retail, dining, and social establishments, the community is spoiled with proximity to Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, UCLA, and Santa Monica.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

