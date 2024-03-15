SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. Shareholders and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 14, 2024

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities that acquired shares of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. (“NBH” or the “Company”) in connection with the Company’s spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc. (“Meta Materials”) on or around December 14, 2022. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Targgart v. Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:24-cv-01927) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/next-bridge-hydrocarbons-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that NBH filed a registration statement in connection with its spin-off from Meta Materials that contained false and/or materially misleading statements. The statements at issue concern the value of the Company’s oil and gas assets and NBH’s transactions with related parties. The complaint alleges that these false and/or materially misleading statements violated the Securities Act of 1933 and, consequently, damaged shareholders who received NBH shares in conjunction with the spin-off.

If you acquired NBH shares pursuant to the Company’s spin-off from Meta Materials, you have until May 14, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

