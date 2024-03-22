Peoria Florist Partners with Peoria Spring Training for Second Year, Hosting Bouquets and Bubbles Event at Colonnade
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the flowers begin to bloom and the warm breeze fills the air, it can only mean one thing - spring is here. And with it comes the start of the highly anticipated baseball season. Peoria Florist is excited to announce their official partnership with Peoria Spring Training for the second year in a row. This partnership will bring together two beloved local businesses to celebrate the beauty of spring and the excitement of America's favorite pastime.
Peoria Florist, a local flower shop known for their stunning arrangements and exceptional customer service, is excited to be the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training for the 2024 season. This partnership allows them to showcase their beautiful floral creations and bring a touch of spring to the baseball season. And now, they are taking their love for spring and flowers to the next level by partnering with Peoria Spring Training, a member of the Arizona Cactus League Association.
To celebrate this partnership, Peoria Florist™ has created a special arrangement that perfectly captures the essence of spring in Arizona. The centerpiece features a large cactus, a nod to the Arizona Cactus League Association, surrounded by vibrant flowers in full bloom. This arrangement will be displayed at inside the Colonnade and games throughout the season, adding a touch of beauty and color to the baseball experience.
The partnership between Peoria Florist and Peoria Spring Training Spring runs February. 22 thru March 26 and with a special event in May - Bouquets and Bubbles. This event will take place at the Colonnade venue inside the Peoria Sports Complex, a popular spot for weddings and events. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of bubbly while creating their own beautiful bouquet with the help of Peoria Florist's expert florists. It's the perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day and the spring season.
"We are thrilled to partner with Peoria Spring Training for the second year in a row," says Anthem Pleasant, entrepreneur of Peoria Florist. "This partnership is a testament to the strong sense of community in Peoria. And what better way to do that than by celebrating the arrival of spring and the start of the baseball season together. We can't wait to see everyone at our Bouquets and Bubbles event in May!" This collaboration will not only bring joy and beauty to the city but also support local businesses and create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.
About Peoria Florist™
An Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral.
For more information about Peoria Florist and their partnership with Peoria Spring Training, please visit their website at www.peoriaflorist.com or follow them on social media @peoriaflorist. And don't forget to mark your calendars for the Bouquets and Bubbles event in May - it's an event you won't want to miss!
Anthem Pleasant
