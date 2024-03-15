City Museum Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

Largest Gathering of People Wearing Underwear on Their Heads

St. Louis, Missouri, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri – March 14, 2024 – City Museum is officially amazing after a “brief” event on March 14. Hundreds gathered to adorn a pair of tighty whities on their heads to secure the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest gathering of people wearing underwear on their heads.

The record-breaking event took place on 314 Day, a St. Louis tradition of celebrating everything in the 314 area code. City Museum surpassed their goal of 314 participants, with the final count officially announced as 355 underwear adorned participants.

The record was focused on underwear because one of City Museum’s most iconic, must-see exhibits is a massive pair of underwear that proudly hangs in Beatnik Bob's Café. For many years, museum explorers seek out the briefs to capture selfies and family photos.

"As home to a fan-favorite large pair of underwear, this record is a natural fit for City Museum”, said Katy Enrique, the attraction’s Director of Marketing. "We're a little bit quirky and a little bit crazy here and our guests took this challenge to heart, making our underwear dreams come true."

“Achieve Amazing is the tagline for our exhibition and City Museum and the citizens of St. Louis have done just that today,” says John Corcoran, Director, Traveling Shows & Guinness World Records Attraction Development.

City Museum already holds a few official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, including the World's Largest Pencil, the World's Longest Seesaw, and the World's Largest Tennis Racket.

Additionally, City Museum is currently hosting The Science of Guinness World Records exhibit which is co-produced by Science North and Ripley Entertainment. In this exhibit, anyone can be a record-breaker and explore the interactive stations and learn the science behind record-breaking attempts. This exhibit is free with museum admission and available through April 14, 2024.

City Museum is open year round and hosts many events throughout the year like City Nights, July Fest, International & Craft Beer Festival, Fright at the Museum, and Weirdly Wonderful Holidays. Plan some serious fun with a single day ticket or become a member with a pass. Learn more at www.citymuseum.org.

For photos, video, and logos visit: https://bit.ly/citymuseumgwr

About City Museum

Housed in an old shoe factory in Downtown St. Louis, City Museum is an ever-evolving, always-thrilling, artist-built playground full of weirdly wonderful spaces to explore. City Museum opened in 1997 and started as a passion project and developed into an indoor, outdoor, underground playground that welcomes adventurous visitors from all over the world. This iconic St. Louis attraction is considered one of the great public spaces and a must-see for visitors.

About GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people —individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries— to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community and find out the answer to that original question, visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

About Science North

Science North is Northern Ontario’s most popular tourist attraction and an educational resource for children and adults across the province. Science North’s attractions include a science center, IMAX® theatre, digital Planetarium, butterfly gallery, special exhibits hall, and Dynamic Earth – Home of the Big Nickel, a separate science center focused on mining and earth sciences. In 1996, Science North created a specialized unit to sell the award-winning exhibitions and multimedia theatres created by Science North’s highly skilled staff scientists and in-house production teams. These innovative exhibits help drive repeat visitation and tourism and demonstrate Science North’s ever-growing capacity to produce world-class educational and scientific content that appeals to people of all ages. Science North is an agency of the Government of Ontario. For more information, please visit sciencenorth.ca.

Attachments

Katy Enrique City Museum 3142312489 x130 kenrique@citymuseum.org