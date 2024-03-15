Attention Reckitt Benckiser Group investors: Portnoy Law Firm Announces Investigation into Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Following $60 Million Baby Formula Verdict and Subsequent Stock Plummet

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (“Reckitt” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Reckitt stock. Reckitt investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Portnoy Law is initiating an investigation into Reckitt in light of recent events that have led to a significant decline in the company's stock value.

Portnoy Law is initiating an investigation into Reckitt in light of recent events that have led to a significant decline in the company's stock value. This follows an Illinois jury's decision to award $60 million in damages to the plaintiff in a lawsuit involving Reckitt's Enfamil baby formula. The verdict was announced on behalf of the mother of a premature infant who tragically passed away from an intestinal disease, allegedly linked to the use of Enfamil.

In response to the verdict, shares of Reckitt Benckiser, a leading consumer goods conglomerate known for brands such as Lysol, Dettol, and Strepsils, experienced a drastic drop of more than 15%, marking the lowest point in a decade for the London-listed shares. This severe market reaction reflects growing investor apprehension regarding the potential financial impact of numerous pending lawsuits claiming that Enfamil and other baby formulas, including Abbott Laboratories' Similac, are responsible for a fatal disease primarily affecting premature infants.

The investigation aims to determine whether Reckitt Benckiser and its executives violated securities laws by failing to disclose material information to shareholders about the safety of its products and the associated legal risks.

