Rani Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provide a business update on Wednesday, March 20 after the close of trading. Rani’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast

Rani Therapeutics will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on March 20, 2024. Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so by using the webcast link in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. A webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section on the company’s website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

