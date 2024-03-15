Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

                         
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                         
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31   December 31
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                         
Net Sales   $ 55,786     $ 59,002     $ 229,156     $ 191,520  
Cost of Sales   38,744     50,082     158,625     152,286  
Gross Profit   $ 17,042     $ 8,920     $ 70,531     $ 39,234  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense   51,723     4,679     88,269     35,011  
Operating Income (Loss)   $ (34,681 )   $ 4,241     $ (17,738 )   $ 4,223  
Interest Expense   (91 )   (87 )   (350 )   (697 )
Other Income   856     939     2,666     1,115  
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   $ (33,916 )   $ 5,093     $ (15,422 )   $ 4,641  
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   (10,042 )   1,193     (5,532 )   1,032  
Net Income (Loss)   $ (23,874 )   $ 3,900     $ (9,890 )   $ 3,609  
                         
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted   ($21.99 )   $ 3.59     ($9.11 )   $ 3.32  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
               
      Twelve Months Ended
      December 31
      2023   2022
               
  Net Income (Loss)   $ (9,890 )   $ 3,609  
  Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:            
  Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment   677     (1,416 )
  Change in Pension Liability   33,322     1,262  
  Comprehensive Income   $ 24,109     $ 3,455  
               
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
               
      December 31   December 31
      2023   2022
               
  Cash   $ 1,883     $ 679  
  Marketable Securities   32,042     37,497  
  Accounts Receivable   25,166     20,580  
  Inventories (FIFO)   45,910     48,515  
  LIFO Reserve   (21,774 )   (21,691 )
  Inventories (LIFO)   24,136     26,824  
  Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   27     24  
  Other Current Assets   3,537     3,156  
  Current Assets   $ 86,791     $ 88,760  
               
  Net Property, Plant, and Equipment   42,011     41,511  
  Right of Use Assets   2,421     2,304  
  Other Assets   2,590     5,041  
  Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases   456     312  
  Total Assets   $ 134,269     $ 137,928  
               
  Accounts Payable   $ 11,041     $ 11,802  
  Current Maturities and Short-Term debt   640     628  
  Current Lease Liabilities   402     448  
  Advance Billings   27,383     41,288  
  Pension Liabilities   32     11,558  
  Other Current Liabilities   19,599     20,062  
  Current Liabilities   $ 59,097     $ 85,786  
               
  Long-Term Debt   8,880     9,349  
  Long-Term Pension Liabilities   233     236  
  Other Long-Term Liabilities   1,768     1,737  
  Lease Liabilities   775     762  
  Total Liabilities   $ 70,753     $ 97,870  
  Shareholders' Investment   63,516     40,058  
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 134,269     $ 137,928  


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
           
      December 31   December 31
      2023   2022
  Book Value per Common Share   $ 58.50     $ 36.90  
  Total Shares Outstanding     1,085,711       1,085,711  
  Backlog   $ 97,350     $ 132,829  


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
                                 
    Common
Stock		   Paid-in
Surplus		   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury
Stock		   Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total
Balance, December 31, 2022
 		  $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 75,721     $ (10,787 )   $ (36,092 )   $ 40,058  
Add (Deduct):
 		                               
Net (Loss)           (9,890 )               (9,890 )
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax           2,001           31,998     33,999  
Dividends, $.60 per Common Share           (651 )               (651 )
Treasury Stock Acquisition                                
Balance, December 31, 2023
 		  $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 67,181     $ (10,787 )   $ (4,094 )   $ 63,516  


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
             
    Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2023		   Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2022
Operating Activities:            
             
Net Income (Loss)   $ (9,890 )   $ 3,609  
             
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:            
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense   21,793     (4,980 )
Bad Debt Expense   275     81  
Depreciation & Amortization   6,641     6,156  
Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense   (9,230 )   831  
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment   796     (1 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities            
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable   (4,861 )   5,113  
Dec (Inc) in Inventories   2,688     (370 )
Dec (Inc) in Prepayments   394     (1,052 )
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases   (147 )   (149 )
Dec in Other Assets   381     347  
Dec in Deferred Taxes   11,550     437  
(Dec) in Accounts Payable   (761 )   (2,668 )
Inc in Accrued Income Tax   1,536     -  
Inc in Accrued Expenses   5,014     414  
(Dec) Inc in Advanced Billings   (13,905 )   22,693  
(Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings   (7,013 )   10,552  
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating   -     421  
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing   133     33  
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating   (85 )   (350 )
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities   (1,058 )   (111 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 4,251     $ 41,006  
             
Investing Activities            
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment   171     26  
Investments in Marketable Securities   5,455     (29,466 )
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment   (7,704 )   (9,067 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $ (2,078 )   $ (38,507 )
             
Financing Activities            
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing   (116 )   (201 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net   -     (642 )
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt   (634 )   (4,045 )
Dividends paid   (651 )   (652 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions   -     (38 )
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities   $ (1,401 )   $ (5,578 )
             
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   432     508  
             
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash   $ 1,204     $ (2,571 )
             
Cash at Beginning of Year   679     3,250  
             
Cash at End of Year   $ 1,883     $ 679  
             


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.   The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

  Three Months Ended December 31  
  Revenue 2023   2022    
  Domestic $43,082   $47,299    
  Mueller BV $12,967   $12,002    
  Eliminations ($263 ) ($299 )  
  Net Revenue $55,786   $59,002    
         

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

  Twelve Months Ended December 31  
  Revenue 2023   2022    
  Domestic $183,006   $145,193    
  Mueller BV $47,710   $47,356    
  Eliminations ($1,560 ) ($1,029 )  
  Net Revenue $229,156   $191,520    
             

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

  Three Months Ended December 31  
  Net Income 2023   2022    
  Domestic ($25,561 ) $3,861    
  Mueller BV $1,711   $52    
  Eliminations ($24 ) ($13 )  
  Net Income (Loss) ($23,874 ) $3,900    
         

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

  Twelve Months Ended December 31  
  Net Income 2023   2022    
  Domestic ($11,328 ) $4,517    
  Mueller BV $1,477   ($903 )  
  Eliminations ($39 ) ($5 )  
  Net Income (Loss) ($9,890 ) $3,609    
         

B.   Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2023 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C.   The Company successfully terminated two defined benefit pension plans on December 18, 2023; only a small SERP plan remains. The Company annually contributed an average of $4.7 million to these plans during 2018–2022, a use of cash that will not be required in the future. The 2023 termination of these plans required an additional cash contribution of $11.1 million and resulted in a non-cash reduction of pretax earnings of $41.8 million. This non-cash settlement charge resulted in a 2023 net loss of $9.9 million. Excluding this settlement charge, net income would have been a record of $21.0 million.

D.   The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2023, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were unfavorably affected by a $83,000 increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

E.   The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was $1.07 for December, 2022 and $1.10 for December, 2023, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2023 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com/investors.


Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


