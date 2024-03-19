Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada Announces In-Network Acceptance of Aetna, Cigna, and Medicaid Plans for Rehab

Icarus Behavioral Health NV now accepts Aetna, TRICARE, and many Medicaid plans in-network, broadening access to its addiction and mental health treatments.

We are thrilled to announce our in-network acceptance of Aetna and TRICARE insurance, along with several forms of Medicaid in Nevada.”
— A spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move designed to substantially improve the accessibility and affordability of addiction and dual diagnosis treatment in Nevada, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada proudly announces its newly forged in-network partnerships with Aetna, TRICARE Insurance, and several Medicaid programs. This strategic expansion of in-network insurance coverage for rehab underscores Icarus Nevada’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive addiction treatment and mental health services in the heart of Las Vegas, offering a sanctuary for healing in its upscale, secluded facilities.

Expanding Access to Critical Care

With these significant insurance partnerships, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada aims to dismantle barriers to essential healthcare, ensuring that individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders in the Silver State can access the care they need without the added stress of undue financial burden. The inclusion and acceptance of TRICARE Insurance in-network, alongside Aetna and various Medicaid options, positions Icarus Nevada as a leading advocate for mental health and addiction recovery, broadening its reach and accessibility for those struggling.

A Comprehensive Approach to Healing

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada is not just a facility; their mission and brand stand for healing those struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. Offering a full continuum of care, from intensive inpatient programs to flexible outpatient support, Icarus Nevada is equipped to address the needs of its clients. The center specializes in treating a wide array of addiction and dual-diagnosis conditions, ensuring that each individual's path to recovery is holistic, personalized to them, and evidence-based.

State-of-the-Art Facilities in a Serene Setting

Nestled in the serene landscape of Enterprise, a world away from the Strip in Las Vegas, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada’s facilities upscale amenities, and tranquil setting provide an ideal backdrop for healing, promoting both physical and emotional wellness.

"We are thrilled to announce our in-network acceptance of Aetna and TRICARE insurance, along with several forms of Medicaid in Nevada," said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada. "We understand that the cost of treatment can be a barrier for many individuals seeking help, and we are committed to making our services more accessible to those in need."

Seamless Integration with Insurance Providers

Understanding the often complex landscape of insurance coverage, Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada has streamlined the process of accessing care through the use of insurance for rehab. The center’s partnerships with Aetna, TRICARE, and acceptance of various forms of Nevada Medicaid for rehab, such as Silver Summit, Molina Medicaid in Nevada, and Anthem BCBS, are a crucial step in ensuring that more individuals can receive the care they need without unnecessary delay or financial strain.

About Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada

With its state-of-the-art facilities located in the peaceful surroundings of Enterprise, Icarus Nevada is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care, personalized to meet the unique needs of each client. Those interested in Admission are advised to reach out by phone for a prompt response, with same day placement possible in many cases.

