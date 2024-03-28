Florida Citrus Provides Tips to Boost the Immune System During National Nutrition Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring marks the return of sunny gatherings. However, amidst all the excitement, it's important to remember to take care of one's health and ensure one's immune systems are in top shape. Luckily, there's a simple and delicious way to do just that - by incorporating 100% orange juice into a daily routine.
It’s worth noting that an 8-ounce glass of 100% orange juice supplies the full recommended Daily Value of vitamin C. This essential nutrient is known for its immune-boosting properties and plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system. In fact, studies have shown that vitamin C can help reduce the duration and severity of colds and flu, making it an essential part of our winter wellness routine.
But that's not all - 100% orange juice is also packed with other important vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, folate, and thiamin. These nutrients work together to support overall health and well-being, making it a smart choice for anyone looking to boost their immune system and stay healthy during the colder months.
Registered Dietitian Lauren Cornell kicks off National Nutrition Month by discussing the many benefits of drinking 100% orange juice and simple ways to keep wellness top of mind this spring. Cornell also shares OJ-infused recipe ideas to help make one's kitchen creations nutritious and delicious.
For more information, please visit FloridaJuice.com.
John Fuller
It’s worth noting that an 8-ounce glass of 100% orange juice supplies the full recommended Daily Value of vitamin C. This essential nutrient is known for its immune-boosting properties and plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system. In fact, studies have shown that vitamin C can help reduce the duration and severity of colds and flu, making it an essential part of our winter wellness routine.
But that's not all - 100% orange juice is also packed with other important vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, folate, and thiamin. These nutrients work together to support overall health and well-being, making it a smart choice for anyone looking to boost their immune system and stay healthy during the colder months.
Registered Dietitian Lauren Cornell kicks off National Nutrition Month by discussing the many benefits of drinking 100% orange juice and simple ways to keep wellness top of mind this spring. Cornell also shares OJ-infused recipe ideas to help make one's kitchen creations nutritious and delicious.
For more information, please visit FloridaJuice.com.
John Fuller
Florida Department of Citrus
email us here