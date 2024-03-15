MCMANN CAPITAL UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY BUSINESS-PERSONAL LINE OF CREDIT (PLOC) OFFERING UNPARALLELED FLEXIBILITY/BENEFITS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mcmann Capital, a leading financial institution based in Chicago, IL, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Business-Personal Line of Credit (PLOC). This innovative product, available as of January 31, 2024, is set to redefine the landscape of business funding with its impressive array of benefits and unmatched flexibility.
The Business-Personal Line of Credit (PLOC) offered by Mcmann Capital presents an exceptional opportunity for businesses and individuals to access financing tailored to their specific needs. With loan amounts ranging from $250,000 to $20,000,000 available in all 48 contiguous States, this offering provides substantial financial support for a wide range of ventures.
Key Benefits of the Business-Personal Line of Credit (PLOC) include:
• Interest Only (IO) Payments
• No Personal Guarantee Required
• No PPP Pre Payment Penalty
• Closing Costs Taken from Loan Proceeds
• Competitive Rates at +/- Prime
• Flexibility Without the Constraints of MCA Loans
• Preservation of Equity and Growth with No Asset Account Closure
• Availability of Funds Only When Needed
• Option to Draw Partial Loan Amount at Closing
• No Commitment Until Hard Loan Approval
• Backed by an FDIC Insured Institution
Moreover, Mcmann Capital's Business-Personal Line of Credit (PLOC) offers streamlined qualifications, making it an accessible and attractive option for many. The qualifications include:
• Bank Statements Not Required for Qualification
• Minimum Credit Score of 670
• Start-Ups Welcome
• U.S. Citizenship
• Submission of 2 Years Tax Returns, Business and Personal
• Completion of Application and Personal Financial Statement
• Leverage of Up to 100% Depending on the Asset
• All Asset Accounts Qualify Except for Retirement Accounts
• Minimum Active Loan Duration of 3 Months
"We are excited to introduce our Business-Personal Line of Credit (PLOC), which embodies our commitment to empowering businesses and individuals with flexible, accessible, and favorable financing options," said Walt Trock, President at Mcmann Capital.
With the launch of this groundbreaking product, Mcmann Capital solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the financial success of businesses and individuals across the United States.
Walt Trock
Mcmann Capital
