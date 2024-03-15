Buildremote Unveils The Top 25 US Cities For Company Retreats
Buildremote has released its list of the Top 25 Corporate Retreat Locations for 2024. The cities were ranked on a point system across five factors.
Our goal was to provide a resource that goes beyond personal recommendations to offer an unbiased look at what makes a corporate retreat location stand out.”CORONADO, CA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buildremote has officially released its list of the Top 25 Corporate Retreat Locations for 2024.
— Ellie Cummins
This year’s rankings spotlight the premier destinations for companies seeking the perfect mix of five factors:
1. Airports (Accessibility): Points (1-25) were awarded based on the city's airport traffic volume.
2. Popularity (Tourist Appeal): Points (1-25) were assigned according to YouGov’s popularity rankings.
3. Weather (Comfort): Weather conditions factored in, with points (1-25) given to cities based on the U.S. News report ranking US cities.
4. Lodging (Accommodations): A combined score from Airbnb listings and hotel rooms per capita.
5. Price (Affordability): Cities were ranked by cost for a three-day trip according to GOBankingRates, with points (-1 to -25) assigned inversely to expense.
Buildremote’s comprehensive evaluation provides a much-needed resource for businesses planning impactful company retreats.
Top 3 Corporate Retreat Destinations:
1. Miami, Florida emerges as the champion location, scoring high marks for its exceptional airport access, popularity, and weather.
Las Vegas, Nevada, known for its endless entertainment and networking opportunities, secures the second spot. Its popularity among travelers and extensive accommodation choices make it a go-to destination for retreats.
Orlando, Florida, ranks third, celebrated for its world-renowned attractions and a vast array of lodging options suitable for any team size and preference.
Buildremote’s Ellie Cummins, the architect behind the rankings, emphasizes the importance of leveraging data over anecdotes when selecting a retreat location. “Our goal was to provide a resource that goes beyond personal recommendations to offer an unbiased look at what makes a corporate retreat location stand out. We believe this list will serve as an invaluable tool for companies looking to foster team spirit and innovation.”
For detailed insights into each location, including lodging recommendations, meeting venues, and must-visit spots, please visit Buildremote’s full report.
About Buildremote
Buildremote is the premier online destination for companies navigating the remote work landscape. Offering a wealth of resources, from the best remote work tools to insightful management strategies, Buildremote supports businesses in creating productive, flexible, and engaged remote teams.
