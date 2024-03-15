Comment Period Opens for CTI Wilmington Terminal Draft Title V Air Quality Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality is now accepting public comments on a draft Title V air quality permit for CTI of North Carolina, Inc. - Wilmington Terminal, an existing gasoline and fuel oil terminal at 1312 S. Front St., Wilmington in New Hanover County. This new permit, which does not include any operational changes but does increase the permit class for the facility, is required due to an ownership change.

Public comments will be accepted until April 14.

The facility, formerly known as Buckeye Terminal, currently holds a synthetic minor air quality permit that limits the facility’s emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to 100 tons per year. The facility was recently purchased by CTI of North Carolina, which operates a neighboring major source bulk chemical terminal with its own Title V air quality permit at 1002 S. Front St., Wilmington. These contiguous facilities under common control are now considered a single facility for permitting purposes. When considered as one facility, combined potential emissions of VOCs are above 100 tons per year; therefore, CTI must apply for a Title V air quality permit for its Wilmington Terminal facility.

CTI plans to continue operating the Wilmington Terminal facility with the existing throughput limits and existing control devices, including vapor combustion units that reduce VOC emissions. CTI has not requested any physical or operational changes at the facility.

The draft permit removes the 100-tons-per-year limit on VOC emissions that the synthetic minor permit included. The facility would then be considered a major source subject to more frequent inspections and more stringent reporting and recordkeeping requirements. The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until April 14, 2024, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “CTI-Buckeye.23B” in the subject line. Comments can also be left via voice mail by calling 919-707-8714, or mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish, French, Tagalog or another language, call 919-609-2189 or email Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)

Página de Información (español)

Si vous avez besoin de ces informations en français, veuillez appeler le 919 609-2189 ou envoyer un e-mail à Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon sa wikang Tagalog, tumawag sa numerong 919-609-2189 o magpadala ng elektronikong liham sa Guadalupe.Jimenez@deq.nc.gov.