nomnom Rewards Customers Score Big Savings On Gas During March

SPOKANE, Wash., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nomnom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., announces saving money on gas is a slam dunk during a limited-time promotion – “nomnom Madness” – where rewards customers receive 25 cents off per gallon.

From now until March 31, nomnom rewards members will automatically receive 25 cents off per gallon of gasoline. Comparatively, nomnom Rewards’ everyday discount on gas is 15 cents per gallon.

“This promotion is an exciting way for nomnom rewards members to save even more money at the pump. We want everyone to take advantage of some of lowest gas prices in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brian Gray, Head of Marketing at Par Pacific Holdings. “We’re committed to delivering great value, convenience and fun to our nomnom rewards members throughout the year.”

About nomnom

For busy people on the go, nomnom puts you in the fast lane to a full tank and a happy belly because nomnom takes snacking to the next level by offering indulgent foods that you love and a friendly, convenient stop for all the essentials you need to fuel your day. Indulge in the delicious world of nomnom! With over 30 thriving locations and still expanding, discover your nearest nomnom store in Washington and Idaho today! nomnom Rewards members can enjoy a daily discount of 15 cents per gallon all-day, every day, receive additional discounts on gas and win cool prizes.

