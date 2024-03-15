GFM Announces Appointment of Pedro Rivero as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFM Resources Limited (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GFM.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pedro Rivero González as a Director of the Corporation.



Pedro is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Autlán”), the Corporation’s majority and controlling shareholder, where he also served in the past as Vice-President of Operations, leading significant efforts in organic growth and sustainability. Pedro is also Vice-President of Mexico’s National Chamber for the Iron and Steel Industry, and a member of the board of the Mexican Mining Chamber. Pedro is a graduate of Columbia University and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Pedro Rivero’s appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Horacio Alcocer, who submitted his resignation as Director on February 29, 2024. The Corporation thanks Horacio for several years of service as Director and member of the Corporation’s audit committee and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The current Directors of the Corporation are Messrs. José Antonio Rivero Larrea, Esteban Rivero González, Pedro Rivero González and James Robertson, P.Eng.

About GFM Resources Limited

GFM Resources Limited is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential exploration properties in Mexico. Its shares are listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GFM.H. The Corporation's majority shareholder, Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. de C.V., is a company listed on the Mexican Stock exchange and active in precious metal mining, power generation in Mexico as well as manganese ore and ferroalloy operations. Autlán is also engaged in electrolytic manganese dioxide production through its facility in Spain and serving the European alkaline battery industry.

For additional information, please contact:

Salvador Miranda, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: (+1) 604 925 2839



