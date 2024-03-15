OP360 Expands its Philippine Footprint with New Site in Cagayan De Oro

OP360 CDO Center OP360 CDO Floorplan OP360 CDO Common Area

OP360 has opened its newest site in Cagayan De Oro, marking its second city in the Mindanao region and fifth in the Philippines.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES., March 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading global BPO company OP360 (OfficePartners360) has further solidified its operations in the Philippines with the opening of its newest site in Cagayan De Oro (CDO), marking its second city in the Mindanao region and fifth in the country.Located at SM CDO Downtown Premiere Tower, the state-of-the-art facility boasts approximately 74,000 sqft of office space, accommodating nearly 1500 operational seats. Its interior is divided into five distinct zones—communal, meeting, support, wellness, and utilities—each designed to feature elements unique to the city, all rendered in the company’s vibrant brand colors. It can be viewed in this virtual tour In conjunction with the site’s launch, OP360 unveiled a dedicated recruitment center in the large SM CDO Downtown Premier Mall. With the capacity to accommodate up to 40 walk-in applicants simultaneously, this is now the largest recruitment center in CDO, serving as a hub for talent acquisition and connecting OP360 to CDO’s diverse talent pool.“Education and adventure converge here in CDO, the City of Golden Friendship,” says Ben Roberts, President and Chief Operating Officer at OP360. “We couldn’t be any more excited to tap into its thriving ecosystem of highly-educated young professionals and contribute to their growth and, by extension, that of the region.”Plans for a CDO site, initiated in Q4 2022, align with OP360’s overarching strategy to enhance service delivery capabilities in key locations worldwide. CDO particularly stands out as among the next-wave cities in the Philippines with a well-established infrastructure for telecommunications and a strong collaborative culture amongst key players.With the addition of CDO, OP360 now operates in three major anchor cities in the Philippines, joining Cebu City and Davao City. The company also maintains a strong nearshore presence in Barranquilla, Colombia, and an additional offshore location in Coimbatore, India, bolstering its global service operations.OP360 (“OfficePartners360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We’ve got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional. Thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFf6uypaqHU