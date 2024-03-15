Submit Release
The rise, fall and rebirth of ocean carbon sequestration as a climate ‘solution’

Published 15 March 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: mitigation, policy, review

Highlights

  • Solutions to the climate crisis are not ahistorical.
  • Both social and technical processes explain their rise (or fall) on the agenda.
  • Thinking about ocean CDR closely co-evolved with scientific understandings of global climate change.
  • Ocean CDR methods have followed cycles of hype, controversy and disappointment.
  • Key sociotechnical configurations and narrative changes explain the new hype around ocean CDR.

Abstract

While the ocean has long been portrayed as a victim of climate change, threatened by ocean warming and acidification, it is now increasingly framed as a key solution to the climate crisis. In particular, the promising carbon sequestration potential of the ocean is being emphasised. In this paper, we seek to historicise the practices, discourses and actors that have constructed the ocean as a climate change solution space. We conceptualise the debate about the mitigation potential of the ocean as a contested site of governance, where varying actors form alliances and different sociotechnical narratives about climate action play out. Using an innovative quali-quantitative methodology which combines scientometrics with document analysis, observational fieldwork, and interviews, we outline three historical phases in the history of ocean carbon sequestration that follow recurring cycles of hype, controversy and disappointment. We argue that the most recent hype around ocean carbon sequestration was not triggered by a technological breakthrough or a reduction in scientific uncertainty, but by new socio-technical configurations and coalitions. We conclude by showing that how climate change solutions are put on the agenda and become legitimised is both a scientific and political process, linked to how science frames the climate crisis, and ultimately, its governance.

De Pryck K. & Boettcher M., 2024. The rise, fall and rebirth of ocean carbon sequestration as a climate ‘solution’. Global Environmental Change 85: 102820. doi: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2024.102820. Article.

