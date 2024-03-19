SF/Bay Area Travel and Adventure Show Recognizes Taiwan Tourism With “Best In Show 2024” Award
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) participated in the Bay Area Travel and Adventure Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center on March 16-17, 2024. TTA's Taiwan Pavilion was recognized with the "Best In Show 2024" award thanks to its unique booth and thoughtfully designed activities, including Paiwan glass bead bracelet making, paper umbrella painting inspired by the Hakka people in Meinong, bookmarks personalized with Chinese calligraphy, the popular night market game Taiwanese Pinball, and immersive 360 VR videos of Taiwan.
Taiwan Tourism Administration is committed to promoting incentives for international visitors looking to explore this island nation filled with treasures just waiting to be discovered. Just 1 year after reopening its borders, 2023 saw more than 6.48 million visitors to Taiwan, with nearly 530,000 of those visiting from the United States—This is an impressive 87.52% recovery rate of the US to Taiwan travelers in 2019! Director-General Scott Lai of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco highlighted that the addition of daily flights to Taiwan by United Airlines in the last quarter of 2023, the introduction of San Francisco routes by STARLUX Airlines, along with EVA Air's 21 weekly flights and China Airlines' 9 weekly flights, resulting in a total of 51 weekly direct flights from San Francisco to Taipei, demonstrates the significant demand for travel to Taiwan among Bay Area residents. It also signals Taiwan's strong comeback in the Northern California travel market.
Cathy Hung, Deputy Director of TTA in San Francisco, mentioned that by innovatively integrating regional resources into 17 distinct “Tourism Unions,” TTA can promote the unique charms and features of different Taiwanese regions. For instance, the Crown Coast and the Great Northeast Tourism Unions showcase Northern Taiwan's geological wonders and the connection between the people and their land. In Southern Taiwan, the Kaohsiung and Pingtung Tourism Unions offer farming and DIY handicraft experiences, temple tours, and tea meditation journeys, emphasizing the harmony between culture and nature. To do its part in protecting the environment, Taiwan is dedicated to sustainable tourism development and promotion. This year, the Taiwan Pavilion at the travel show will feature a design made from recycled corrugated cardboard, creatively displaying landmarks such as the Queen's Head in Yehliu and the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas in Kaohsiung, showcasing Taiwan’s rich attractions from north to south.
During the travel show, visitors had the opportunity to grab time-limited travel deals, immerse themselves in rich cultural and culinary experiences, seek advice about the latest Taiwan Pass benefits, plan their Taiwan travel itineraries, and even earn multiple chances to win round-trip Premium Economy class tickets to Taipei sponsored by China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines. At the show’s Global Beats Stage, the Formosan Dance Crew performed Taiwanese pop dance routines, radiating the warm and energetic spirit of Taiwan.
To encourage more Americans to plan their trips to Taiwan, Deputy Director Cathy Hung introduced the Taiwan Pass as TTA's latest incentive for foreign tourists this year. With unlimited 3-day passes for the Taiwan High-Speed Rail, metro tickets and options to choose from the Cingjing, Sun Moon Lake, Alishan, or Kenting Tourist Shuttles, all for NT$2,500 (approximately US$80), travelers can enjoy comfortable and convenient transportation while fully exploring Taiwan!
ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION
The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are “Time for Taiwan” and “The Heart of Asia”, while the official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.
