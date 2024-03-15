SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Rivian Automotive, Inc. - RIVN

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIVN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Rivian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 21, 2024, Rivian reported its fourth quarter financial and operating results. Among other items, Rivian announced that it expects to produce 57,000 vehicle units in 2024, significantly lower than analyst expectations of 80,000 units. The Company further disclosed an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.70 billion, compared to analyst expectations of $2.59 billion, and announced plans to cut 10% of salaried staff, citing economic uncertainty.

On this news, Rivian’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 25.6%, to close at $11.45 per share on February 22, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: