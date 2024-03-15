Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Fox Factory Holding Corp. (“Fox Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOXF) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $150,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Fox Factory Holding Corp. (“Fox Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOXF) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Fox Factory securities between May 6, 2021 through November 2, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 20, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose a deterioration in Fox Factory’s business, in particular, increased inventories that were impacting demand.

When investors learned the truth, Fox Factory’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $150,000 in Fox Factory’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 22, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.