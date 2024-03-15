Asia Media Studio: Celebrating Diversity and Creative Excellence Since 2006

Asia Media Studio celebrates 17 years of delivering exceptional creative solutions, blending East and West design culture, championing diversity, creativity, and excellence in the industry.

Bangkok, Thailand, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Media Studio, a leading branding, design, and digital agency based in Bangkok, proudly celebrates its 17 years of delivering exceptional creative solutions that blend the best of East and West design culture. As the agency marks another milestone in its journey, it reaffirms its commitment to championing diversity, creativity, and excellence in the creative industry.

Since its inception in 2006, Asia Media Studio has successfully partnered with large and small organizations to create compelling brands that differentiate from the competition and draw customers. As a European-owned agency, Asia Media Studio uniquely combines the best of East and West design culture, infusing its work with a diverse range of influences and perspectives.

Empowering Creativity and Excellence

"Here in Asia Media, we believe in the power of creativity to transform businesses," says Laurent Couche, Co-Founder and Creative Executive Director of Asia Media Studio. "We understood that our graphic design endeavors must not only mirror but also uplift our client's brand and objectives."

Central to Asia Media Studio's success is its unwavering commitment to creating unique, stunning branding, digital, and printed communications that are designed to work in harmony with the brand's positioning. The agency's multicultural team brings a wealth of perspectives, ideas, and experiences to every project, fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence.

"We have the confidence to be creative, the capacity to surprise, and the know-how to deliver," adds Marc Hagelauer, Co-Founder and Director at Asia Media Studio. "By embracing diversity and celebrating our cultural heritage, we create visually stunning communications that reflect and enhance our clients' aspirations."

Embracing Global Diversity

In a world where the cultural sector contributes an impressive 3.1% to the global GDP, Asia Media Studio's dedication to diversity is more than a moral imperative—it's a business strategy that aligns with the significant economic contribution of creative industries worldwide. However, despite the creative economy's reliance on a diverse workforce, studies reveal a disproportionate representation, with white men from affluent backgrounds dominating the field, and cultural consumption often skewed towards wealthier, older audiences.

Asia Media Studio stands out in this landscape, actively seeking to amplify underrepresented voices, support emerging talent, and foster a culture of belonging where everyone can thrive and contribute their unique perspectives.

Effective Project Management

"In addition to facilitating the realization of our clients' goals, we deeply value the significance of adhering to budgetary constraints and meeting specified timelines or deadlines," Laurent's emphasis on budget adherence and timely delivery underscores Asia Media Studio's unwavering commitment to effective project management.

The agency believes that strong project management practices are integral to the success of every endeavor. By meticulously planning, organizing, and executing projects, Asia Media Studio ensures that clients' expectations are not only met but exceeded.

"Beyond design, our focus on project management is paramount. We firmly believe that robust communication between our clients and team contributes to 50% of project success," he continues.

Communication and Collaboration

With a dedicated team of project managers overseeing every aspect of the process, Asia Media Studio prioritizes clear and open communication channels between clients and its internal team. This approach fosters collaboration, transparency, and accountability, ultimately leading to successful project outcomes.

As Asia Media Studio continues to evolve and grow, it remains committed to leading by example and inspiring positive change in the creative landscape. By championing diversity, creativity, and excellence in project management, the agency not only enriches its own work but also sets an example for the broader industry to follow.

For more information on Asia Media Studio's commitment to diversity or media inquiries, interviews, and potential collaborations, please contact:

Laurent Couche

Managing Director

Asia Media Studio

laurent@asiamediastudio.com

https://asiamediastudio.com/



About Asia Media Studio:

Asia Media Studio is a leading branding, design, and digital agency based in Bangkok, Thailand, operating since 2006. As a European-owned agency, Asia Media Studio uniquely combines the best of East and West design culture, delivering exceptional creative solutions that differentiate brands and draw customers. With a multicultural team and a passion for creativity, the agency creates visually stunning communications that reflect and enhance its clients' aspirations.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment