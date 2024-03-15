Celtic Clothing Announce St Patrick’s Day Sale with Discounts of up to 50% Off

West Grove, Pennsylvania – Celtic Clothing, a family-owned American small business based in Chester County just South West of Philadelphia, is excited to announce the launch of its St Patrick’s Day sale with discounts on selected lines reaching up to 50% off.

To celebrate the annual holiday, Celtic Clothing’s sale includes discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off across some of its most popular super soft Irish Wool Aran Knit sweaters, flat caps, scarfs, shawls, socks, and accessories to offer customers the opportunity to enjoy traditionally crafted designs that reflect the finest in Irish fashion at competitive prices.

“St.Patrick’s Day Sale – Buy Now and get Irish gift ideas at discounts of up to 50% OFF,” said a spokesperson for Celtic Clothing. “We are also offering Free Shipping on all orders over $100. Gift ideas include, st patrick’s day specials, such as Irish Wool Sweaters, Sterling silver rings hand made in Ireland, Flat Caps and Scarves. Shop now while stocks last.”

With a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, Celtic Clothing has earned an impressive reputation for its variety of high-quality Irish clothing and bespoke gifts, featuring throws and blankets, Irish foods, coffee and tea, fragrances, and matching sets and outfits.

Dedicated to using natural fabrics to create modern fashion and a sustainable style, Celtic Clothing’s popular Aran Sweaters are available in its St Patrick’s Day sale and offer customers the very best in both traditional and contemporary Irish knitwear for men and women.

Created in Aran Woollen Mills, Ireland’s largest home-based knitwear manufacturer, Celtic Clothing’s eye-catching range of Aran sweaters, scarfs, cardigans, and shawls, are inspired by the unique and natural environment of the woollen mill’s location on Ireland’s wild Atlantic coast and imported directly from Ireland.

“We draw inspiration from our surroundings into every design to produce products that reflect the rich history of this enchanting part of the world,” furthered the spokesperson from Celtic Clothing.

Celtic Clothing encourages customers that have any questions about its St Patrick’s Day sale to fill out the contact convenient form on its website to hear back promptly from its friendly team.

About Celtic Clothing

Delivering Irish gifts since 1995, Celtic Clothing was created by Charles Lord, a native of Belfast in Northern Ireland, to provide quality Irish clothing, accessories, and gifts to North American customers.

More Information

To learn more about Celtic Clothing and its St Patrick’s Day Sale, please visit the website at celticclothing.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/celtic-clothing-announce-st-patricks-day-sale-with-discounts-of-up-to-50-off/

About Celtic Clothing

The Celtic Clothing Company is based in Chester County just South West of Philadelphia. It is the brainchild of Charles Lord, a native of Belfast in the North of Ireland. Charlie has a background in business and education. In addition to owning and operating the Celtic Clothing Company, he teaches Web Design and Digital Marketing at a public High School in the western suburbs of Philadelphia.

Contact Celtic Clothing

8 Prospect Avenue

West Grove

PA 19390

United States

610-662-9154

Website: https://celticclothing.com/