Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Paperboard Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the paperboard packaging market size is predicted to reach $275.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the paperboard packaging market is due to the rising consumption of packaged food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest paperboard packaging market share. Major players in the paperboard packaging market include WestRock Company, The International Paper Company, RockTenn Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

Paperboard Packaging Market Segments

• By Type: Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper

• By Grade: Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), White Lined Chipboard (WLC), Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper, Other Grades

• By Raw Material: Fresh source, Recycled waste paper

• By End-User Industry: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Household Care, Electrical Products, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global paperboard packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Paperboard packaging refers to a type of packaging that uses paperboards are the most common materials used to make containers like folding cartons and paper cups, with coated boards accounting for the majority of them. They offer users convenient storage and functional packaging that is appealing and easy to handle and is more extensively used and accepted than plastic containers for a variety of reasons, as it benefits both the end-user and the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Paperboard Packaging Market Characteristics

3. Paperboard Packaging Market Trends And Strategies

4. Paperboard Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Paperboard Packaging Market Size And Growth

……

27. Paperboard Packaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Paperboard Packaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

