Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,774 in the last 365 days.

FEMSA Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) today announced that, consistent with its capital allocation framework and commitment to enhance capital returns to shareholders, it has entered into a derivative instrument known as an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with a financial institution in the United States of America, to repurchase the Company’s shares through the acquisition of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). Under the terms of the ASR agreement, FEMSA has agreed to repurchase from such financial institution an aggregate amount of USD $400 million of its ADS1. The ASR contemplates an initial delivery of approximately 20% of the ADS on or about March 19, 2024.

The total number of ADS ultimately repurchased under the ASR agreement will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of the Company’s ADS during the term of the agreement, subject to certain limitations. The final settlement of the ASR agreement is expected to be completed no later than the third quarter of 2024.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

_______________
1 Each ADS unit represents ten FEMSA BD Units, and the BD Units each represent one Series B Share, two Series D-B Shares and two Series D-L Shares, without par value.


Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6000
investor@femsa.com.mx
femsa.gcs-web.com

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
femsa.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

FEMSA Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more