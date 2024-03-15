MEC Alan Winde hands over donated refrigerator to Paarl NPO, 18 Mar
On Monday, 18 March, Premier Alan Winde will hand over a refrigerator, donated by Hisense Southern Africa, to the Fountain of Hope in Paarl East.
The NPO has been working in the community for the past 6 years, helping vulnerable residents through various projects including community upliftment initiatives, a soup kitchen, and health interventions.
The Premier will be joined by Director-General of the Western Cape Government, Dr Harry Malila, and Hisense Southern Africa Deputy General Manager, Ms Luna Nortje.
Date: Monday, 18 March 2024
Time: 11h00 – 12h00
Venue: 59 Parletta Park, Kudustraat, Chicago, Paarl East
Media wishing to attend can contact:
Regan Thaw
Media Liaison Officer to the Premier
Cell: 083 627 7246
E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za