President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, 20 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, deliver the keynote address at the Second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

President Ramaphosa participated in the inaugural Conference in 2022.

The current event aims to acknowledge the contributions by black industrialists to the economy while reflecting on progress made in advancing redress and transforming a skewed racialised economy.

The event also presents an opportunity to discuss further initiatives to strengthen economic transformation in support of greater diversity in ownership in the economy.

The objective of the black industrialists programme is to increase participation of black South Africans in the ownership and control of productive enterprises in key sectors and the entire value chain of the country’s economy.

More than 600 firms supported by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the Dtic) showed a turnover of about R80 billion during the 2023/24 financial year, illustrating the tangible results of drawing more black entrepreneurs into the industrial economy.

Wednesday’s event will feature an exhibition that will showcase proudly South African products manufactured by black industrialists and an awards ceremony that will recognise and reward industrialists who have contributed significantly to industrialisation, job creation, poverty alleviation, innovation, and transformation efforts.

Details of the event are as follows:



Date: Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Time: 07h00 (members of the media to arrive at 06h30)

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg



Members of the media who are interested in covering the event are requested to RSVP to Mamosa Dikeledi via email at MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp on 066 301 9875, on or before Saturday, 16 March 2024. Ms Dikeledi would then advise those who have RSVPed on the collection of accreditation in this regard.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President - media@enquires.gov.za