Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to Amman, Jordan from 16 to 17 March 2024 to hand over the third tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza in cooperation with the Royal Jordanian government. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be deploying an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and a C-130 transport aircraft for the humanitarian aid mission. At the invitation of the Jordanian government, the C-130 will stay on and conduct humanitarian airdrop operations staged out of Jordan with support from the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein of Jordan to convey the Singapore Government’s appreciation to the Royal Jordanian government for facilitating the delivery of Singapore’s humanitarian assistance for Gaza. The text of the letter is appended.

Minister Balakrishnan’s visit reaffirms Singapore’s strong ties with partners in the Middle East, which have allowed us to deliver effective and timely humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Defence Zaqy Mohamad, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 MARCH 2024

12 March 2024

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the Singapore Government, I would like to express my appreciation to Your Majesty and the Jordanian government for facilitating Singapore’s humanitarian assistance for Gaza. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) welcomes the opportunity to work with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to conduct air drops of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza. The RSAF will be deploying a Multi-Role Tanker Transport and a C-130 aircraft to conduct the humanitarian aid mission. Given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the international community should work together to alleviate the suffering and save as many innocent lives as possible. Singapore will do what it can to help the civilians in Gaza.

Singapore continues to appreciate Your Majesty’s active leadership in seeking a resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable option to achieve a comprehensive, just and durable peace between Israelis and the Palestinians. The way forward will be more challenging than ever, but we cannot lose hope.

wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Rania a blessed Ramadan and continued good health.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong

His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein

Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan