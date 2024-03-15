Minister Ebrahim Patel briefs media on Black Industrialists Conference, 18 Mar

Kindly note that the media briefing by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel on the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, that was scheduled to take place at the National Empowerment Fund office in Sandton will now take place at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in Pretoria.

Minister Patel will be joined by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of ECIC, Mr Ntshengedzeni Maphula, Interim CEO of IDC, Mr David Jarvis and Acting CEO of NEF, Mr Mziwabantu Dayimani.

The objective of the Black Industrialists Programme is to increase the participation of black South Africans in the ownership and control of productive enterprises in key sectors and value chains of the country’s economy.

Date: Monday, 18 March 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVPs should be directed to Tshilidzi Mugovhoro via email at TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp on 063 580 3992

Please note that journalists that have applied for accreditation for the Black Industrialists Conference and Exporters Conference and Awards are requested to collect their badges at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) offices in Sandton on 16 and 17 March 2024 from 09:00-18:00. You are requested to bring along your identification documents or passports for verification.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele – Director: Media Relations

Tel: (012) 394 1643

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

Email: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za or Mediarelations@thedtic.gov.za