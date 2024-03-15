American Kidney Fund Announces 2024 Class of Corporate Members Providing Support in the Fight Against Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is pleased to announce its 2024 Class of Corporate Members who serve as strategic partners in AKF’s Corporate Membership Program. Corporate Members provide essential support to AKF as it continues its fight against kidney disease on all fronts—from prevention through post-transplant living.

“Our Corporate Members—both new and returning—help make the work AKF does for the kidney community possible,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “We are so thankful for their vital support, which helps AKF continue to develop, expand and sustain programs and resources that positively impact the lives of those affected by kidney disease, including those at risk for the disease, family members, caregivers, transplant recipients and living organ donors.”

The 2024 class of AKF Corporate Members, as of the date of this publication, includes:

Champion Level : Amgen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc, Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

: Amgen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc, Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Patron Level : Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pfizer Inc., PhRMA and Spherix Global Insights

: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pfizer Inc., PhRMA and Spherix Global Insights Advocate Level : Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer U.S. LLC, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Hansa BioPharma AB, Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) and Novo Nordisk A/S

: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer U.S. LLC, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Hansa BioPharma AB, Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) and Novo Nordisk A/S Friend Level: Merck and Co. and PicnicHealth

AKF has a long history of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, giving Corporate Members the confidence that their investment in AKF will have the maximum impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on its constituents and programs, not overhead, AKF directly touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit. AKF has received 21 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

Corporate Members fund AKF’s essential work, including:

Award-winning, evidence-based kidney health education resources that reach millions of people living with kidney disease, caregivers, living organ donors and health care providers each year

Advocacy efforts supporting public policy and legislation that improve the lives of those living with kidney disease and living organ donors

Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 21 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077 ngregory@kidneyfund.org