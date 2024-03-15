Global cooperation key to maintaining maritime connectivity

VIETNAM, March 15 - HCM CITY — International delegates have called for global cooperation to develop resilient and interconnected maritime networks in the face of challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, and geopolitical tensions that continue to reshape the seascape.

More than 100 delegates gathered in HCM City on Friday for the 12th Ocean Dialogue to discuss ways to maintain maritime connectivity in an increasingly divided global environment.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nguyễn Hùng Sơn, vice president of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, said maritime connectivity plays a crucial role in the global economy with over 80 per cent of global trade being conducted via sea routes.

Despite its significance, the maritime sector is facing challenges such as economic difficulties, climate change, environmental degradation, and geopolitical tensions, he said.

In addition, critical chokepoints and international straits are at risk of conflicts or incidents that could disrupt maritime safety and connectivity, he added.

The recent Red Sea crisis is an example of how disruptions in major maritime corridors can have far-reaching consequences.

The crisis has caused a significant increase in shipping costs and could potentially impact global commodity inflation.

It has also affected Việt Nam with higher shipping rates affecting the competitiveness of Vietnamese products, he noted.

Shipping rates from Việt Nam to the US East Coast increased to US$4,100-4,500 per container in January, up from $2,600 at the end of 2023, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

JP Morgan Research has estimated the disruption could increase global commodity inflation by 0.7 percentage points and core inflation by 0.3 percentage points in the first half of 2024.

The Indo-Pacific region with its economic potential and technological advancements offers opportunities for enhanced maritime connectivity as the region is home to seven out of 10 largest ports in the world.

However, different perspectives and priorities among major and middle powers in the region present huge challenges to achieving maritime connectivity.

The region is also facing other pressing problems such as climate change, natural disasters, and other traditional and non-traditional security issues.

Việt Nam’s commitment

Nguyễn Minh Vũ, assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Việt Nam would focus on the sustainable development of its marine economy amidst the ASEAN region’s emphasis on connectivity and resilience under the leadership of Laos this year.

As a coastal country within ASEAN, Việt Nam has developed a strategic plan for the sustainable development of its marine economy by 2030 with a vision to 2045.

“Việt Nam is strongly committed to promoting maritime safety, and upholding freedom of navigation under international laws,” Vũ said.

Speaking via videoconference, Dr Jan Hoffmann, head of the Trade Logistic Branch at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, discussed the importance of mapping out green corridors in the maritime sector.

He highlighted the growing number of green corridor initiatives worldwide, emphasising the industry’s focus on decarbonisation, clean air policies, and achieving net-zero shipping.

The surge has reflected the willingness of the international community towards achieving strategic goals in marine environmental protection, energy transition and climate change, he said.

International participants at the meeting all agreed on the crucial role of cooperation and connectivity, particularly in the maritime sector, in fostering a sustainable and prosperous ocean ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Themed “Enduring Maritime Connectivity in a Fragmenting World,” the 12th Ocean Dialogue discussed a range of topics on maintaining maritime connectivity.

They included ensuring the connectivity of maritime corridors during uncertain times, the role of sustainable smart ports in the Blue Economy, infrastructure connectivity at sea in the digital era, and others.

Organised by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation's Vietnam Office, the event attracted over 100 in-person delegates and more than 50 participants via videoconference.

Over the past 17 years, they have organised multiple events on ocean governance, fisheries cooperation, plastic waste management, and environmental sustainability. — VNS