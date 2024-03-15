India Aluminum Extrusion Market High Hopes for Market Size Growth and Future Revenues

India Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends

The growth of the India aluminum extrusion market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight construction materials.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the India aluminum extrusion market saw revenues of $1.3 billion in 2019, with projections indicating growth to $2.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report delves into various aspects such as market trends, strategic approaches, key segments, value chain analysis, major investment areas, and competitive dynamics.

Download Sample PDF (121 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10664

The growth of the India aluminum extrusion market is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight construction materials and the inherent corrosion resistance and durability of aluminum. However, the high initial investment acts as a restraint on market expansion. Nonetheless, the growing demand for customized extrusion presents new avenues for growth in the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, leading to halts in manufacturing activities due to government-imposed lockdowns. Supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages further exacerbated the situation. Cross-border restrictions delayed raw material replenishment, affecting upstream processes. Despite reduced demand during the pandemic, the gradual adoption of intelligent mining and digital transformation is expected to revive market demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the India aluminum extrusion market based on product type and end-user industries. Mill-finished products dominated the market share in 2019 and are expected to maintain their leadership position in terms of revenue. However, anodized products are projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

In terms of end-user industries, the building and construction sector held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Conversely, the industrial segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the India aluminum extrusion market, as highlighted in the report, include Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, and Sabic.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-aluminum-extrusion-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.