Ozan Becomes Mastercard Engage and Fintech Express Partner
Our Mastercard Engage Partner status helps us on our path to becoming the global EMI with a top-of-the-line service offer that we strive to be.”ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozan Elektronik Para successfully completed the qualification process and joined the Mastercard Engage Partner Program, becoming one of Mastercard’s Fintech Express issuance partners in the EEMEA region.
— Ozan Electronic Money Founder Dr. Ozan Ozerk
The Mastercard Engage Partner Program is a dynamic ecosystem that enlists high-performing, trusted members and solution partners of Mastercard as premium technology partners and service providers. This program makes it simple for partners to build, launch and grow payment solutions for Mastercard’s global network of customers and accelerate time to market for product innovation.
Mastercard Engage includes a range of partners that each contribute different components and integration capabilities to enable seamless payment experiences. Participants in the Engage program also receive opportunities to boost their growth, gain access to exclusive resources and perks, and enhance their brand's visibility.
Kicking off its operations in 2020, Ozan Elektronik Para has rapidly become a leading payment solution provider in Turkey. Ozan received its Mastercard membership in July 2021 and reportedly issued around 200.000 cards from Mastercard in the 2.5 years leading up to 2024.
The EMI offers its own digital wallet solution, Ozan SuperApp, to individuals, where users can benefit from physical debit cards and virtual cards from Mastercard. The company also undertakes custom projects and has a whitelabel digital wallet solution for businesses that wish to avail their members or clients of one.
Physical and virtual cards are often in the picture on such projects, where Ozan handles the card issuance needs of their customers.
Joining the Mastercard Engage Partner Program gives Ozan the advantage of responding to the financial needs of businesses more quickly and effectively, supporting its mission of providing innovative financial solutions quickly and at scale.
Being listed as a Fintech Express issuance partner expedites the approval process of card issuance for Ozan’s customers as opposed to when a customer issues through a financial institution that is not a Fintech Express issuance partner.
Dr Ozan Ozerk: Mastercard Engage Partner status helps us become a global EMI
Ozan Electronic Money Founder Dr. Ozan Özerk stated the following about joining the partnership program: “Joining the Mastercard Engage Partner Program is very valuable for us. While we present our products and services with a vision of continuous development and change, we pursue business partnerships to help us take our service offer to higher levels. Our Mastercard Engage Partner status helps us on our path to becoming the global EMI with a top-of-the-line service offer that we strive to be." he said.
Ömer Suner: This partnership emphasises our innovation-oriented approach
Ozan Elektronik Para CEO Ömer Suner underlined that they have taken an important step in the global arena by joining the Mastercard Engage Partner Program. He said, “Our work with Mastercard and our recent enlisting in the Mastercard Engage Partner Program is significant. This partnership emphasises our innovation-oriented approach and vision to operate in the global arena. Fast card issuance allows us not only to provide businesses with a competitive advantage but also support them in thinking and planning on a wider horizon.”
About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI - Ozan Electronic Money Institution):
Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Turkey with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, as well as QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Turkey under Law No. 6493 and is authorised to make agreements with member businesses as per Law No. 5464.
Gizem Lallı
Ozan Electronic Money Institution
gizem.lalli@ozan.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn