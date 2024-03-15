Portable Battery Market to Hit USD 29.04 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Mobile Energy Solutions
The Portable Battery Market is witnessing a revolution in energy solutions, driven by key factors such as increasing government support for electric vehicles.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Portable Battery Market was valued at USD 13.15 Billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 29.04 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
Portable batteries, a versatile type of electric battery, are becoming indispensable across various industries such as electronics and automotive. The global market is poised for significant growth, driven by the surge in infrastructure development activities in emerging economies like India. Moreover, the escalating concerns of global warming and the implementation of favorable government policies, especially towards electric vehicles, present numerous opportunities for the portable battery market.
Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as a dominant force in automotive and electronics applications. They offer compatibility with battery-powered systems, ensuring emergency power backup for devices. The market for portable batteries is witnessing rapid expansion as innovations continue to enhance their efficiency and applicability in diverse sectors.
Download Free Sample Report of Portable Battery Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1309
Top Companies Featured in Portable Battery Market Report:
• Sony Corporation
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Siemens
• Advanced Battery Systems
• Casio Computer
• Acer Inc
• Dell Inc
• Nikon Corporation
• Sharp Electronics Corporation
• Seiko Holdings Corporation
Market Analysis
The future of the Portable Battery Market looks promising, with a surge in demand anticipated due to several key factors driving innovation and adoption. As we move forward, the necessity for high charging cycles will become increasingly critical. Consumers and industries alike are seeking batteries that can be charged rapidly and efficiently, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for various applications.
Moreover, the demand for increased capacity in portable batteries is on the rise. This demand is fueled by the need for longer-lasting battery life in devices ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles. Advancements in battery technology are expected to address these requirements, allowing for higher energy density and improved capacity without compromising on size or weight.
An intriguing trend in the market is the anticipated reduction in battery size. Despite the growing demand for higher capacities, manufacturers are working on developing compact and lightweight batteries. This trend is driven by the need for portable devices to be more ergonomic and convenient for everyday use, without sacrificing power or performance.
Additionally, the rise of Electric Vehicle Plug-Ins (EVS) is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the portable battery market. As the automotive industry shifts towards electric vehicles, the demand for portable batteries for charging stations and vehicle power sources is expected to skyrocket. This presents a lucrative opportunity for battery manufacturers to cater to the EV market's energy storage needs, further propelling market growth.
Key Reasons to purchase Portable Battery Market Report
1. Market Size and Growth Projections: Obtain accurate insights into the current market size and future growth projections for portable batteries, essential for strategic planning and investment decisions.
2. Technology Trends: Stay informed about the latest technological advancements and innovations in portable battery technology, including developments in lithium-ion batteries, fast charging, and energy density, enabling your business to adopt cutting-edge solutions and maintain a competitive edge.
3. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Gain insights into the competitive environment with detailed analyses of key market players, their strategies, market shares, and product offerings, facilitating effective competitor analysis and market positioning.
4. Consumer Demand and Usage Patterns: Understand evolving consumer demand and usage patterns in the portable battery market, including applications in smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronic devices, crucial for tailoring products and marketing strategies to meet market demand.
5. Regulatory Compliance: Stay updated on regulatory standards and safety certifications affecting portable batteries, ensuring compliance and mitigating risks associated with changing regulations.
Buy Complete Report at Discounted Price @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1309
Portable Battery Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY TYPE
• Lithium-ion Battery
• Lead Acid Battery
• Fuel Cell
• Nickel-Cadmium Battery
• NiMH Battery
• Others
BY PRODUCT
• Lead Acid
• Lithium Ion
• Nickel Metal Hydride
• Nickel Cadmium
• Others
BY POWER CAPACITY
• 0 to 3000 mAh
• 3000 to 10000 mAh
• 10000 to 60000 mAh
• >60000 mAh
BY APPLICATION
• Electric Vehicles
• Electric Bicycles
• Industrial Power System
• Automotive Batteries
• power Batteries
• Other
Segment Analysis
The segment with battery capacities ranging from 3,100 to 5,000mAh significantly contributed to the portable battery market in 2022. Rapid technological innovations have expanded the applications of portable batteries across various sectors. The development of drones and small-capacity spy robots, driven by border disputes and security concerns, has further fueled the demand for portable batteries. Additionally, the pervasive use of electronic gadgets in modern society continues to drive market growth.
The smartphone segment dominated the mobile battery market by 2020, accounting for a significant share. The widespread use of smartphones in today's society, coupled with increasing activity on these devices, places a heavy demand on battery power. This has led to substantial investments by battery and electronics giants to overcome these challenges. Government policies supporting affordable mobile devices and their integration with other technologies further drive the need for efficient batteries, creating numerous growth opportunities.
Key Regional Development
Asia-Pacific stands as the dominant force in the portable battery market, largely due to the presence of developing countries like India and China. The sheer population size in this region serves as a driving force for market growth. China, producing over 77% of global lithium-ion batteries, primarily for portable electrical and medical devices, plays a pivotal role in the market. India's recent government investments in the lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry, particularly in Gujarat, have spurred market expansion. Additionally, the increased awareness of healthcare needs, especially during pandemics, has boosted the demand for portable medical devices, positively impacting the portable battery market.
Key Takeaways for Portable Battery Market Study
• The portable battery market is set for substantial growth, driven by innovations in technology and increasing demand across various sectors.
• Lithium-ion batteries are emerging as the preferred choice for automotive and electronics applications.
• Asia-Pacific leads the market, propelled by the presence of developing economies and rising demand for portable energy solutions.
Recent Developments
• Siemens and ACC Automotive Cells Company have entered into a Strategic Partnership following a Memorandum of Understanding. Siemens will supply automation, digitalization, and electrification technologies to ACC.
• The Blade X Pro 4K monitor, launched in August 2019, is a portable monitor featuring a 3000mAh battery backup and a 15.6-inch display, designed as an ideal companion for the Mac Book Pro.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Portable Battery Market Segmentation, By Type
9. Portable Battery Market Segmentation, By Product
10. Portable Battery Market Segmentation, By Capacity
11. Portable Battery Market Segmentation, By Application
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
Continued….
View Full Report Details with Full TOC and Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/portable-battery-market-1309
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Read Related Reports:
Neuromorphic Chip Market
Sports Technology Market
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube