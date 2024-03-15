Dr. Obioma Martin Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, “Against All Odds”

Dr. Obioma Martin

BALA CYNWYD, PA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Obioma Martin joins forces with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds”, alongside an exceptional group of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” promises to be a captivating read, filled with stories of resilience, fortitude, and tenacity that will inspire and uplift readers worldwide.

Dr. Obioma Martin is a luminary in the fields of Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership, boasting an impressive array of titles including business strategist, Accountability Coach, keynote speaker, Transformational Facilitator, and Lisa Nichols Certified Transformational Trainer. With a passion for nurturing growth and fostering transformative learning experiences, Dr. Martin has established herself as a seven-time Amazon best-selling author and an inspiring TEDx Speaker, touching lives with her poignant narratives and actionable insights.

As the visionary CEO of OMAX Institute, Dr. Martin leads the Center for Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership, empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Through her role as CEO of OmazingYou, she champions the sharing of personal stories, enabling individuals to inspire and uplift others. Additionally, Dr. Martin's commitment to societal upliftment is evident in her founding of OMART Women Supporting Women, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting battered women with children and teen parents.

Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors, Dr. Martin is the driving force behind Obioma Martin LLC, where her expertise in strategy and leadership drives change and promotes excellence. Her unwavering commitment to trustworthiness, reliability, and dependability forms the very foundation of her successful partnerships and professional relationships.

Dr. Martin's academic credentials include a doctorate in philosophy, coupled with certifications in trauma and biblical counseling, highlighting her empathetic approach to human relationships and her dedication to bringing healing and hope to those in need. As a John Maxwell certified leadership coach and speaker, she mentors emerging leaders, guiding them to reach their fullest potential.

In academia, Dr. Martin's scholarly expertise is underpinned by master’s degrees in early childhood education and leadership, positioning her as a distinguished expert in her field. Her ordination as an evangelist underscores her commitment to spiritual service and her capacity to inspire and guide her community through faith and wisdom.

Dr. Obioma Martin embodies the essence of transformational leadership—a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a pillar of strength for those against all odds.

Learn more at Obioma.org

SuccessBooks® welcomes Dr. Obioma Martin as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, poised to inspire and empower readers with the collective stories of Dr. Obioma Martin, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.