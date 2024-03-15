Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 28, 2024

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 28, 2024, after the market closes.



Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update regarding Helius’ progress and plans surrounding the U.S. commercialization of PoNS® as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Register (Audio only): Click here Webcast: Click here



The webcast will be archived under the Newsroom section of the Company’s investor relations website.

