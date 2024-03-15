Consumer Drones Market Set to Surpass USD 19.71 Billion by 2030, Key Companies, Emerging Trends & Growth
Consumer Drones Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report from SNS Insider, in 2022, the Consumer Drones market is estimated at USD 4.34 billion. It is projected to achieve a market size of USD 19.71 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.8% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
The Consumer Drones Market is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by the increasing popularity of drones for both recreational and commercial purposes. Businesses are leveraging drone-derived data to enhance their operations, while consumers are embracing drones for self-entertainment and capturing breathtaking aerial shots. The market is witnessing the introduction of innovative drone models, including helicopters, multi-copters, and tilt rotors, fueled by advancements in aviation and control technologies. Organizations across industries are investing in drones, anticipating cost reductions, revenue growth, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.
Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the capabilities of consumer drones. AI-powered drones can gather and utilize visual and environmental data, enhancing their ability to analyze and record information. Computer vision, a pivotal element of AI-driven drones, enables them to identify objects in the air and gather ground-level data. This integration with AI allows drones to collaborate seamlessly with other technologies such as 3D printers and robots, opening new avenues of innovation and application.
Top Companies Featured in Consumer Drones Market Report:
• 3D Robotics
• Cheerson
• Parrot S.A
• DJI
• Yuneec
• EHang
• Airdog
• GoPro
• Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology
• Hobbico
• Shenzhen Hubsan Technology
• Horizon Hobby
• Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial
• Walkera
• ZEROTECH
Market Analysis
The Consumer Drones Market is propelled by several growth factors, including the development of advanced sensors and the emergence of low-cost drone models. These factors have resulted in drones equipped with thermal, hyper-spectral, and multi-spectral sensors, offering enhanced capabilities for various applications. The consumer drone market is witnessing increased availability levels among consumers worldwide due to benefits such as non-registration requirements from regulatory authorities, stable 720p HD cameras, and compatibility with virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Furthermore, the demand for consumer drones is soaring, driven by the rising popularity of aerial photography, videography, and steady aerial capturing. Manufacturers are introducing new technologies, such as navigation systems linked to users' devices, high-range capabilities, and reliable control systems, enhancing the overall user experience. North America leads the global consumer drone industry, particularly driven by the high demand for drones in Canada and the United States.
Consumer Drones Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Type
• Rotary Blade Drone
• Fixed Wing Drone
• Multi Rotor Drones
• Single Rotor Helicopter
• Fixed Wing Hybrid VTOL
By Product
• Multi-Rotor
• Nano
• Other Product
By Application
• Aerial Photography
• Hobbyist & Gaming
• Construction
• Agriculture
• Other Applications
By Technology
• Autonomous Drone
• Semi-Autonomous Drone
• Remotely Operated Drone
By Capability
• passenger Drones
• Cargo Drones
By Capacity
• Up To 100 Kg
• Over 100 Kg
Segment Analysis
The Multi-Rotor Drones segment dominates the market, owing to their versatility and ease of use for aerial photography, videography, and recreational purposes. Fixed Wing Drones follow closely, offering longer flight times and greater stability for mapping and surveying applications.
Multi-Rotor drones hold a significant share, being the most common type used by consumers for recreational and photography purposes. Other products, including nano drones, cater to specialized needs and niche markets.
Aerial Photography emerges as the leading application, reflecting the widespread adoption of drones for capturing stunning aerial shots. Hobbyist & Gaming also hold a considerable share, driven by the growing interest in recreational drone flying.
Autonomous Drones dominate this segment, offering fully automated flight capabilities for various applications. Semi-Autonomous Drones follow closely, providing users with a balance of control and automation.
Passenger Drones lead the way in this segment, reflecting the growing interest in aerial transportation solutions. Cargo Drones also show significant growth potential, particularly in the logistics and delivery sectors.
Drones with a capacity of Up To 100 Kg dominate the market, catering to a wide range of applications such as aerial photography, surveying, and delivery services.
Key Regional Development
North America remains at the forefront of the Consumer Drones Market, fueled by increased government spending on advanced drone technologies and upcoming plans by regulatory bodies such as the FAA (Federal Aviation Authority). Europe also commands a significant market share, leveraging its advanced testing facilities and regulatory frameworks to unlock the potential of consumer drones. The Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth, driven by significant investments from American investors, particularly in China. China's thriving drone industry, coupled with supportive government policies and subsidy programs, is propelling the region's market growth. Additionally, Japan's established consumer electronics market and the rising demand for drones in India and Southeast Asian countries contribute to the region's promising outlook.
Key Takeaways for Consumer Drones Market Study
• The Consumer Drones Market is set to surpass USD 19.71 Billion by 2030, driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for aerial photography and videography.
• Multi-Rotor Drones dominate the market, catering to diverse consumer needs for recreational and photography purposes.
• North America leads the global market, with Europe and the Asia Pacific region showing significant growth potential.
Recent Developments
• Phystech Ventures, a U.S.-based venture capital firm, reported a substantial investment of USD 5 billion in drone technology over the last two years, signaling a strong industry growth trajectory.
• RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd announced plans to develop and launch consumer micro drones across India through its subsidiary NeoSky India Ltd, reflecting the increasing interest and investments in the consumer drone market.
Read Related Reports:
