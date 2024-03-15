Kelli Kombat Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, “Against All Odds”

Kelli Kombat

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces an exciting collaboration with Kelli Kombat, who will be lending her voice to the forthcoming book, "Against All Odds”, in partnership with the esteemed Lisa Nichols and an exceptional team of authors.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” promises to be a beacon of inspiration, sharing stories of courage and resilience that will uplift and empower readers worldwide.

Kelli Kombat (pronouns: she/her/hers) is a dynamic DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) consultant and coach, dedicated to fostering inclusion and belonging in every facet of life. With a background spanning Human Resources roles at Ford Motor Company, L’Oréal, and Volvo Car USA, Kelli brings a wealth of experience to her coaching practice. Previously, she graced the airwaves as an on-air broadcasting personality in Virginia, showcasing her passion for communication and connection.

A graduate from Leadership Coaching for Organizational Performance (LCOP) from Rutgers University Division of Continuing Studies, Kelli is also accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC). In addition, Kelli specializes in guiding individuals through career transitions, overcoming burnout, and scaffolding self-confidence.

In 2017, Kelli founded R.I.C.H. (Resources in Coaching Happiness), a coaching business dedicated to helping clients find fulfillment and success. Additionally, she is a certified DEI coach and serves as Director, DEI on the board for the International Coaching Federation (ICF) New Jersey Charter Chapter.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Kelli hosts the enlightening podcast “Career Kombat” and indulges her love for learning through documentaries, concerts, and photography editing. Her family, like the branches of a tree, extends in many directions yet remains deeply rooted in unity.

For more information on Kelli Kombat and her work, visit kellicoach.com or contact her at yes@kellicoach.com.

SuccessBooks® extends a warm welcome to Kelli Kombat as a co-author of "Against All Odds”. Anticipate the release of this transformative book, poised to captivate and empower audiences with the collective wisdom of Kelli Kombat, Lisa Nichols, and their exceptional co-authors.

