Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Size

The growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market is fueled by factors such as increased industrialization, rising water demand.

The growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market is fueled by factors such as increased industrialization, rising water demand, dwindling freshwater resources.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by Process (Aerobic, Anaerobic, Anoxic) and by Type (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global biological wastewater treatment industry saw revenues of $9.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7360

Key Growth Drivers:

The growth of the global biological wastewater treatment market is fueled by factors such as increased industrialization, rising water demand, dwindling freshwater resources, and escalating water scarcity. However, market growth is hindered by the high costs associated with wastewater treatment, including sludge handling, operational expenses, and other purification-related expenses. Despite these challenges, various government agencies and non-profit organizations are initiating campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of clean water consumption, thereby bolstering the demand for water treatment services and creating new opportunities in the market.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the global biological wastewater treatment market, as lockdown measures curtailed spending on the construction of new water and wastewater treatment facilities, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, travel restrictions and lockdowns led to reduced demand from major industrial and commercial clients, resulting in decreased revenues for water utilities.

Segment Insights:

The aerobic segment dominated the market in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global biological wastewater treatment market share and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advantages offered by aerobic processes, which are known for their efficiency and ability to produce clean water quickly.

The industrial waste segment held the largest market share in 2021, constituting over half of the global biological wastewater treatment market. It is projected to retain its leadership position over the forecast period due to the substantial volume of wastewater generated by industries worldwide. However, the municipal waste segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increasing discharge of wastewater from domestic sources, which mainly consists of organic and biodegradable waste.

Regional Outlook:

North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global biological wastewater treatment market share. It is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031, attributed to the presence of numerous industries generating substantial volumes of industrial wastewater. Additionally, stringent government regulations mandate biological treatment of wastewater before discharge into the environment. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased wastewater generation.

Leading Market Players:

Key players in the biological wastewater treatment market include Veolia, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech International, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ecolab Inc., Pentair Plc., Xylem Inc., Samco Technologies, Inc., Dryden Aqua Ltd., and DAS Environmental Expert GmbH. These companies are actively involved in implementing various strategies to maintain their market positions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biological-wastewater-treatment-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.